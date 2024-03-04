Doom and gloom for Nicky Henderson - but the Cheltenham Festival can still provide salvation

There was an arresting image posted on social media in the last week or so which may sum up the feelings of many racing fans as they battle with the present pre-Cheltenham tumult.

On one side there was the Racing Post form of Willie Mullins’ horses over the last two weeks – winner after winner all lined up like super soldiers displaying the enviable and unrivalled talent within his yard.

On the other side sat the Racing Post form of runners from Nicky Henderson’s yard – a delinquent bunch, many of whom had been pulled up. Pee-ew seemed an apposite term.

These two images presented side by side were meant to elicit a visceral reaction with mere days to go until the start of the Cheltenham Festival; while one great juggernaut continued to remorselessly mow down everything in its way, another had veered wildly off course at just the wrong time.

Trainer form, though, is a strange beast and open to subjective interpretation. Some people swear by it and see it as a catch-all answer to why horses are performing the way they are, while others see it within a broader, more nuanced context.

Of course, the form of Henderson’s horses has been under particularly intense scrutiny for the past seven days since the performance of Constitution Hill in a gallop on the all-weather surface at Kempton.

What was meant to be a routine away day for the best horse in training turned into a disaster for those closest to him as he turned in a no-show in front of the media and other racing figures. A dirty scope went some way to explaining his below-par display, before the latest update on Monday – and Henderson, by the way, deserves enormous credit for his openness and frankness during the last week – revealed he would indeed miss the festival because of an unsatisfactory blood test.

Add what happened to Constitution Hill to Henderson’s poor recent form figures and, inevitably, many people have suggested that punters might need to think about giving the rest of his Cheltenham squad a wide berth. However, this strikes me as too much of a knee-jerk reaction.

Nicky Henderson: credit due for his openness surrounding the Constitution Hill saga Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

In my experience working with horses, seeing them trained and owning them, there are times of the year when they seem to be bursting with health and vitality, and their form matches this. Equally, particularly when the seasons are changing from winter to spring and autumn to winter, they can suddenly go dull and lose themselves for a while.

However, there are endless reasons other than the health of a yard for why horses might not perform as expected - ground, jockeyship, how smoothly the horse travelled to the races, hormonal changes, ulcers, the list goes on and on. And, especially when you’re dealing with a relatively small sample size, it is therefore often wise not to go overboard in applying the performances of a handful of horses to the prospects of their stablemates.

The ground has certainly been a bigger factor than normal in recent weeks. Conditions have been absolutely desperate at most tracks, hardly conducive to reliable performances, and Henderson’s horses, perhaps more than most, are certainly not going to be subjected to hard races once any chance of winning has gone.

As for Constitution Hill, we shouldn’t forget he missed his festival prep run when scoping badly before the Unibet Hurdle, and it might sadly be the case that the most talented jumps horse in training is more susceptible than most to ill health. Besides which, in a yard of more than 150 horses, it is inevitable one or two are not going to be fully healthy at any given point. The fact the unhealthy horse is one of Constitution Hill’s profile means the issue gets magnified.

Henderson’s Cheltenham Festival never just revolved around one horse anyway. Indeed, for all that the eyes were focused exclusively on Constitution Hill at Kempton, encouragement for next week was only a short distance in front of him as Sir Gino motored past the winning post like a Rolls-Royce having its final tune-up and polish before hitting the street.

Sir Gino is one of a number of strong contenders who are being honed for the festival by Henderson. The JP McManus-owned trio of Jeriko Du Reponet (Supreme Novices’ Hurdle), Jonbon (Champion Chase) and Iberico Lord (County Hurdle) all appear to hold solid chances, while Henderson continues to speak positively about Shishkin in the Gold Cup and has sought to mention Luccia at every possible point when discussions have been taking place about how the Champion Hurdle might look this time next week.

Henderson has had at least one winner a year at the Cheltenham Festival since 2009 and it will take more than one unhealthy horse and some iffy performances in deep ground to convince me he won’t be able to keep that going this year.

