Controversial Dylan Kitts ride referred to the BHA and horse banned for 40 days

A controversial ride by jockey Dylan Kitts on Hillsin at Worcester on Wednesday was referred to the BHA and the horse suspended from racing for 40 days by the stewards at the track.

Hillsin, trained by Chris Honour, came third in the 2m4f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle .

The five-year-old finished a length and a quarter behind the winner Bensini under his 3lb claiming jockey. Settled in midfield, Hillsin looked to be in contention just after the second-last hurdle with his rider still motionless, before finishing strongly. The Racing Post's in-running comment said the horse was "tenderly handled".

Hillsin, who was racing for the first time for Honour, had drifted in the market before the race. Having been a general 2-1 favourite, and as short as 15-8 in places, on Tuesday night, he was sent off at 11-1, having opened up at 7-1.

Kitts and Honour were interviewed by the stewards following the race and were shown recordings of the contest. The jockey said his instructions were to "drop out early, keep a good hold of the horse's head and take his time before mounting a late challenge".

However, he said the horse made a respiratory noise in the back straight, which continued on "several" occasions and hung badly right-handed, which restricted his ability to be more vigorous in the home straight.

Honour confirmed those instructions, but "expressed concerns" over the manner Hillsin was ridden from the last hurdle. He also said he emphasised to Kitts that the horse needed to be held onto for as long as possible after analysing his run at Exeter in April two starts previously.

He finished third that day under Kitts, which was the horse's penultimate run for previous trainer Claire Harris.

The BHA stewards report said: "The rider and the trainer were interviewed and shown recordings of the race. The rider stated his instructions were to drop Hillsin out early, keep a good hold of the horse's head and take his time, before mounting a late challenge.

"Kitts explained that the gelding settled well and found a nice jumping rhythm, and he had been able to make ground easily mid-race when the pace steadied up. However Hillsin made a respiratory noise towards the end of the back straight, which continued on several more occasions throughout the race, and the gelding had also hung badly right-handed, which restricted his ability to be more vigorous in the home straight."

It added: "The trainer confirmed the instructions and that Hillsin had been ridden in accordance with them, however whilst acknowledging the gelding had hung right-handed, he did express concerns over the manner in which Hillsin was ridden specifically from jumping the last hurdle.

"Honour also reiterated that he had emphasised to the rider that Hillsin needed to be held together for as long as possible based on his analysis of the gelding’s run at Exeter two starts back, where he didn’t get home for a different yard."

Kitts has ridden 11 winners so far during his career, having started riding under rules in Britain in 2018, while Devon-based Honour has trained 19 winners in his career.

The conditional jockey had also already had a dramatic season, having been given a 14-day 'non-trier' ban for a ride at Warwick on May 13 , where he finished runner-up on the Warren Greatrex-trained Jet Of Dreams in the 2m maiden hurdle.

How the incident unfolded

Hillsin begins to pick up on the outside after the third-last flight under Dylan Kitts Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Hillsin begins to mount a challenge and closes on the leaders after the final flight Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Hillsin takes third and challenges for second under tender handling Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Hillsin continues to stay on despite Kitts not using his whip Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Close up comment

Held up in rear, headway 6th, in touch with leaders after 4 out, going easily but tenderly handled home straight, lost ground 3 out, stayed on and went third run-in, eyecatcher

Analysis comment

Debuting for a new trainer, he couldn't have been more eyecatching, looking to be going well in the straight but getting a soft ride. He had faded on the run-in under more forceful handling from this jockey two starts back and he's a long-standing maiden, but this did not look good.

