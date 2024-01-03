'The only way we could beat Galopin Des Champs is on good ground' - Shark Hanlon on Hewick's spring dilemma

Ground will dictate Hewick's spring target as Shark Hanlon has said his charge will only attempt to back up his memorable King George success in the Gold Cup if the conditions don't come up too testing at Cheltenham – with the Grand National a viable alternative.

Hewick further bolstered his eclectic CV at Kempton last week with his most spectacular triumph yet. He hit an in-running high of 550 on Betfair after being bustled along by Gavin Sheehan on the first circuit but he arrived on the scene after the second-last and produced a blistering finishing effort to run down Bravemansgame and Allaho.

Hanlon has been ecstatic with how his stable star has come out of the race, while he's hoping he can take another step forward given he hadn't run since the Galway Plate on August 2 before he pitched up at Kempton.

The trainer said: "He came out of the race 100 per cent. I know he's as tough as nails but I couldn't believe how fresh he came home. He hadn't run for five months and was only back in training around nine weeks so I'd be hoping there would be plenty of improvement in him.

"I wasn't surprised he couldn't lie up early as there were five horses in the race that were always going to try and make the running so there was always a big chance they'd go too hard. He won a Galway Plate from the front on quick ground and near enough made the running in the Gold Cup last season before he came down, so he's far from a slow horse and that would tell you what speed they were going at Kempton."

"I have great staff, it's such a fantastic team effort here and it makes all the difference. I went over to Kelso with Paddy [Hanlon, son] a couple of days after as he was riding and there were people lining up to shake our hand. The reaction has been amazing."

The €850 purchase has now bagged over £600,000 in prize-money and has cemented himself as one of the leading staying chasers around, earning quotes of between 14-1 and 16-1 for the Gold Cup .

The TJ McDonald-owned gelding fell at the penultimate fence in last season's edition and Hanlon will hold off before nailing down his spring target until he can be sure the ground will suit his charge in March.

"A Gold Cup is everyone's dream but I feel the only way we could beat Galopin Des Champs is on good ground. He would be very hard to beat regardless but I do think he's a much better horse on soft ground, while our horse is much better on good ground. If it was good to soft come March, that would do us lovely.

"I think it will be either the Gold Cup or the Grand National for him rather than both. He'll be entered in the National but I don't think he'll run in the two of them, it will probably be one or the other."

Cheltenham Gold Cup (March 15)

Coral: Evs Galopin Des Champs, 4 Fastorslow, 9 Shishkin, 10 Gerri Colombe, 14 Hewick, 16 L’Homme Presse, 20 Bravemansgame, 25 Corach Rambler, Gentlemansgame, Royale Pagaille, 33 Nassalam, Stay Away Fay, Datsalrightgino, 40 bar

Grand National (April 13)

bet365: 16 Corach Rambler, Hewick, 18 Gaillard Du Mesnil, 20 Monbeg Genius, Mahler Mission, 25 Vanillier, I Am Maximus, Fastorslow, Nassalam, Mr Incredible, Royale Pagaille, Famous Bridge, Noble Yeats, 33 bar

