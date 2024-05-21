'It's great to have him back' - Kyprios the undisputed Gold Cup number one for Ballydoyle as Aidan O'Brien eyes royal repeat

Kyprios was the undisputed king of the stayers in 2022 and two years on Aidan O'Brien feels the son of Galileo is back in the same sort of form as he bids to become the first horse since Kayf Tara in 2000 to regain the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

A brave winner of the staying showpiece two years ago when fending off Mojo Star and Stradivarius after a thrilling three-way tussle, Kyprios is no bigger than evens to repeat the feat next month after making a flawless start to his campaign.

The current campaign has mirrored that of 2022, with victories in the Vintage Crop Stakes at Navan and the Saval Beg at Leopardstown en route to Ascot.