'It's great to have him back' - Kyprios the undisputed Gold Cup number one for Ballydoyle as Aidan O'Brien eyes royal repeat
Kyprios was the undisputed king of the stayers in 2022 and two years on Aidan O'Brien feels the son of Galileo is back in the same sort of form as he bids to become the first horse since Kayf Tara in 2000 to regain the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.
A brave winner of the staying showpiece two years ago when fending off Mojo Star and Stradivarius after a thrilling three-way tussle, Kyprios is no bigger than evens to repeat the feat next month after making a flawless start to his campaign.
The current campaign has mirrored that of 2022, with victories in the Vintage Crop Stakes at Navan and the Saval Beg at Leopardstown en route to Ascot.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
inBritain
- Unbeaten Vandeek 'has grown, strengthened and is showing all the right signs' for Haydock return
- Deira Mile stretches out in style on Derby gallops morning to belie 66-1 Epsom odds
- 'He handled the track beautifully' - Epsom workout has Roger Teal convinced of Derby bid for Dancing Gemini
- Ralph Beckett gunning for Oaks glory as he considers running five at Epsom
- Levy yield set to rise £5 million to £105m in 2023-24 but board warns of long-term challenge ahead
- Unbeaten Vandeek 'has grown, strengthened and is showing all the right signs' for Haydock return
- Deira Mile stretches out in style on Derby gallops morning to belie 66-1 Epsom odds
- 'He handled the track beautifully' - Epsom workout has Roger Teal convinced of Derby bid for Dancing Gemini
- Ralph Beckett gunning for Oaks glory as he considers running five at Epsom
- Levy yield set to rise £5 million to £105m in 2023-24 but board warns of long-term challenge ahead