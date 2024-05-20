'He was one of the best owners I ever had' - Mouse Morris pays tribute to Tony O'Reilly

Trainer Mouse Morris paid tribute to former racehorse owner Tony O'Reilly, who died at the age of 88 on Saturday, calling the late Irish businessman "one of the best owners I ever had".

Morris trained 24 winners in the black and white silks of O'Reilly, with the most successful of those Foxchapel King, who won 12 races, including a Munster National and a Grade 2 Ericsson Chase in 2001 along with a Troytown Chase victory two years earlier.

In addition, Belvederian was a prolific horse for the pair, winning 11 races over jumps, including the Grade 3 Bradstock Insurance Chase at the 1994 Punchestown festival.

O'Reilly also had horses in training with Arthur Moore, who saddled 11 winners for him, most notably Fadoudal Du Cochet, who provided him with a Cheltenham Festival winner in 2002 when landing the Grand Annual.

Morris said: "Foxchapel King and Belvederian were probably two of the best I trained for him. He loved his National Hunt racing. He was a legend and an absolute gentleman to train for."

As well as being a prominent figure in Irish racing through ownership and his involvement in several marquee race sponsorships, O'Reilly also had a distinguished rugby career and represented Ireland, the British and Irish Lions and the Barbarians.

O'Reilly's wife Chryss, who died in August last year, was a leading figure in the Irish racing and bloodstock industries for the best part of three decades, breeding many top-class colts including the 1996 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hero Helissio, 2007 Prix du Jockey Club winner Lawman and other top-level scorers such as Highest Honor, Priolo, Ectot and Dubai Mile.

Morris said: "He was an incredible sportsman, very genuine and what you saw is what you got. He and his wife Chryss gave so much to racing.

"He was one of the best owners I ever trained for and I was very sad to hear of his passing. He got a great kick out of going to tracks such as Thurles, the simple places. He just loved his racing and it was a pleasure training for him."