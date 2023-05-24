Rachael Blackmore banned for five days after investigation into controversial Kilbeggan ride

Rachael Blackmore has been hit with a five-day ban and will have to forfeit her riding fee after the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) concluded its investigation into her ride at Kilbeggan on May 12, which found she mistook the winning post a circuit early.

The bizarre incident occurred in the aboard the Louise Lyons-trained Lady Rita, who was backed from an early show of 25-1 into 8-1.

Blackmore brought the seven-year-old to the front approaching the eighth hurdle in front of the stands. She kicked about five lengths clear after jumping it and began to pull her mount up after passing the winning post, despite the fact there was still a circuit to race.

The rider was subsequently called into the stewards' room and stated she wanted to ensure the contest was run at a strong gallop early on and let her mount stride on after the final hurdle with a circuit to go. According to the stewards' report, Lady Rita became "lairy in front" and upon realising there was still a long way to go, Blackmore allowed the seven-year-old to come back under her.

The stewards elected not to sanction the jockey and stated that, while they were not entirely convinced with her explanation, they could not be certain that her misjudgement, if any, under the provisions of Rule 212A had caused her to fail to obtain her best possible placing and therefore took no further action.

Rachael Blackmore: found to have mistaken the winning post a circuit early following an IHRB investigation Credit: Edward Whitaker

However, the IHRB announced the following day that it would be investigating the incident and the probe came to a conclusion on Wednesday morning, with Blackmore found in breach of Rule 212A(iv) which states: "Any rider who fails to obtain their best possible placing as a result of negligent misjudgement (including a misjudgement of the winning post or the number of circuits, easing their mount without good reason or stopping riding) shall be guilty of an offence under this sub-rule."

Vina Ardanza connections successful in appeal against Killarney stewards decision

A separate appeal against the controversial decision of the Killarney stewards not to promote Vina Ardanza to first place after he had been impeded has also been successful, meaning those places have been reversed.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Vina Ardanza was beaten a nose by Saldier in the O'Sullivan Memorial Novice Chase at Killarney on May 14, but the decision not to promote him in front of Saldier left rider Jody McGavery stunned, given the significant interference Saldier caused at the final fence.

Paul Townend's mount jumped markedly to his right and impeded Vina Ardanza and McGarvey, but the stewards on the day asserted that the placings were to remain unaltered.

Saldier (right) and Vina Ardanza jump the last together

Vina Ardanza and Jody McGarvey are forced into evasive action and lose valuable time when being pushed wide

The pair cross the line almost together after Vina Ardanza regained momentum Credit: Racing TV

The stewards' report stated: "Having viewed the recording of the race and considered the evidence, the raceday stewards were of the opinion that, while Saldier had caused interference to Vina Ardanza, on the balance of probabilities he had not improved his finishing position as a result of this interference, so they made no alteration to the judge’s placings, and therefore took no further action."

Eamon Waters of owners Alymer Stud lodged a successful appeal and the result has now been reversed.

The IHRB is expected to publish the details from both hearings in the coming days.

