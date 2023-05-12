No action taken by Kilbeggan stewards after inquiry into Rachael Blackmore ride

Rachael Blackmore escaped sanction after the stewards at Kilbeggan inquired into the fourth-placed finish of the Louise Lyons-trained in the at Kilbeggan on Friday.

Turning into the straight with over a circuit to race, Blackmore let her mount go to the front and stride a few lengths clear as they passed the furlong pole and jumped the flight in the straight.

Lady Rita was approximately five lengths ahead of her opponents as they passed the line when Blackmore began to rein her back. As the rest of the field caught up, the mare picked up again and managed to stay handy despite making a bad mistake on the final circuit. However, after the second-last her effort began to waver and in the end she finished fourth, just over 21 lengths adrift of the winner Desert Heather.

Racecourse commentator James Griffin said during the race that Blackmore may have mistaken the winning post but the jockey denied having gone a circuit early when asked immediately after the race.

When in front of the stewards, Blackmore stated she wanted to ensure the race was run at a strong gallop and let her mount stride on after the final hurdle with a circuit to go. According to the stewards' report, Lady Rita became "lairy in front" and on realising there was still a long way to go, Blackmore allowed the seven-year-old to come back under her.

Having viewed the recording and considered the evidence, the stewards informed Blackmore they were not entirely convinced with her explanation but under the provisions of Rule 212A they could not be certain that her misjudgement, if any, had caused her to fail to obtain her best possible placing and therefore took no further action.

