'It makes no sense' - TDs call for Gambling Regulation Bill to be recommitted in fiery debate in Dail Eireann

Numerous TDs have called for junior minister in the Department of Justice James Browne to recommit the Gambling Regulation Bill to the committee stage as amendments were debated in Dail Eireann on Wednesday evening.

The bill has been in the report stage since July 12 and final discussions were held prior to the legislation passing through the concluding stage in the Dail before it passes through a similar process in the Seanad (upper house). It is then scheduled to be signed into law by the president.

Pearse Doherty, deputy leader of Sinn Fein, led the calls for the bill to be recommitted due to concerns surrounding fundraising activities being significantly curtailed under the proposed legislation, while lotteries or raffles conducted by political parties are exempt.

He said: "What you're bringing forward here will destroy the fundraising abilities of local organisations in my constituency. The North West Hospice, their prize-fund is €20,000 and is on Ocean FM. It's a lotto and it will be banned from being broadcast on that radio due to this legislation. Local GAA [Gaelic Athletic Association] clubs raffling a car to help with the development of their pitch will not be allowed to advertise that product on social media bar those who like their Facebook page.

"If my local GAA club want to do a car draw, they will be prevented from advertising that within the community they operate unless those individuals are already subscribed to their Facebook page. That's nonsense.

"The amendments only go for prizes that are less than €10,000 so your car and house draws are gone. How are the GAA or FAI [Football Association of Ireland] going to have an annual draw under this legislation? It's not possible."

"There are major companies who have prize funds of half a million in excess that actually don't fall under the existing legislation that's being repealed because they do two things. They offer free entry and it doesn't fall under the definition of gaming and lottery in your act because there is no payment and they ask a question such as how many weeks there are in the year. Therefore it moves out of a lottery and into a skill-based game."

Legendary rider Ruby Walsh believes that the racing industry will start to decline if the Gambling Regulation Bill is enforced while trainer Jessica Harrington warned that the bill would be a "disaster" for her owners.

In response to Doherty's concerns, Browne said: "What we are talking about is gambling advertising between 5.30am and 9pm. What's the genesis of it? A unanimous recommendation of the justice committee, including Sinn Fein TDs.

"You backed this and now you come in here and you say we support the regulation of gambling but we want exemptions for the charity sector, the sporting sector, the bingo sector, for schools, for radio and horse racing industry.

"You want to exempt almost everybody. You don't want to regulate gambling, you want to regulate the commercial gambling industry. That is different to what we're doing as we treat this as a public health crisis. There is a crisis out there with gambling addiction and the ESRI report from last Christmas shows that it is ten times worse than what we thought was the worst case scenario."

Should the government decide to introduce new amendments to the bill, it may do so by returning the legislation to the committee stage. Only amendments that arose in the committee stage may be considered in the report stage.

