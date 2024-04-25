Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
19:30 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
19:30 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Punchestown festival
premium

Festival aces Slade Steel and Captain Guinness to spearhead Henry de Bromhead's Punchestown team

Slade Steel: Supreme win a costly result for Flutter
Slade Steel and Rachael Blackmore return in triumph after the Supreme Novices' HurdleCredit: Patrick McCann

Cheltenham Festival winners Slade Steel and Captain Guinness will spearhead a formidable Henry de Bromhead squad for next week's Punchestown festival, but the trainer has yet to decide whether to run last month's Supreme Novices' Hurdle hero on Tuesday or step him up in trip on Friday.

Slade Steel gave the Knockeen stable its first victory in the Cheltenham event when he stayed on powerfully under Rachael Blackmore to defeat Mystical Power by a length and a half. The runner-up went on to score at Aintree and a rematch between the two is a possibility in Tuesday's Grade 1.

Willie Mullins is responsible for 13 entries, including Ballyburn, who was a devastating winner of the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, while the Gordon Elliott-trained Firefox is also in contention.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Conor FennellyReporter

Published on 25 April 2024inPunchestown festival

Last updated 18:55, 25 April 2024

iconCopy
more inPunchestown festival
more inPunchestown festival