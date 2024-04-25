Festival aces Slade Steel and Captain Guinness to spearhead Henry de Bromhead's Punchestown team

Cheltenham Festival winners Slade Steel and Captain Guinness will spearhead a formidable Henry de Bromhead squad for next week's Punchestown festival, but the trainer has yet to decide whether to run last month's Supreme Novices' Hurdle hero on Tuesday or step him up in trip on Friday.

Slade Steel gave the Knockeen stable its first victory in the Cheltenham event when he stayed on powerfully under Rachael Blackmore to defeat Mystical Power by a length and a half. The runner-up went on to score at Aintree and a rematch between the two is a possibility in Tuesday's Grade 1.

Willie Mullins is responsible for 13 entries, including Ballyburn, who was a devastating winner of the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, while the Gordon Elliott-trained Firefox is also in contention.