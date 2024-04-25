Festival aces Slade Steel and Captain Guinness to spearhead Henry de Bromhead's Punchestown team
Cheltenham Festival winners Slade Steel and Captain Guinness will spearhead a formidable Henry de Bromhead squad for next week's Punchestown festival, but the trainer has yet to decide whether to run last month's Supreme Novices' Hurdle hero on Tuesday or step him up in trip on Friday.
Slade Steel gave the Knockeen stable its first victory in the Cheltenham event when he stayed on powerfully under Rachael Blackmore to defeat Mystical Power by a length and a half. The runner-up went on to score at Aintree and a rematch between the two is a possibility in Tuesday's Grade 1.
Willie Mullins is responsible for 13 entries, including Ballyburn, who was a devastating winner of the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, while the Gordon Elliott-trained Firefox is also in contention.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 25 April 2024inPunchestown festival
Last updated 18:55, 25 April 2024
- Gordon Elliott expects Teahupoo to 'take a bit of beating' at Punchestown as he eyes strong finish to the season
- Galopin Des Champs and Ballyburn among galaxy of stars set to be unleashed by Willie Mullins at Punchestown
- Shishkin 'will definitely go' for Punchestown Gold Cup raid following Aintree defeat
- Anthony Honeyball preparing Punchestown festival team as he targets a winner for fourth year in a row
- Constitution Hill could return at the Punchestown festival after Nicky Henderson provides positive update
- Gordon Elliott expects Teahupoo to 'take a bit of beating' at Punchestown as he eyes strong finish to the season
- Galopin Des Champs and Ballyburn among galaxy of stars set to be unleashed by Willie Mullins at Punchestown
- Shishkin 'will definitely go' for Punchestown Gold Cup raid following Aintree defeat
- Anthony Honeyball preparing Punchestown festival team as he targets a winner for fourth year in a row
- Constitution Hill could return at the Punchestown festival after Nicky Henderson provides positive update