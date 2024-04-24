Racing Post logo
Punchestown festival
premium

Gordon Elliott expects Teahupoo to 'take a bit of beating' at Punchestown as he eyes strong finish to the season

Gordon Elliott was at Newbury on Friday
Gordon Elliott: all three of his Cheltenham Festival winners are set to reappear at PunchestownCredit: Edward Whitaker

It is very much a case of 200 not out as Gordon Elliott hopes to finish what could prove to be his best ever season numerically with a bang at next week's Punchestown festival, and all three of his Cheltenham winners are set to make an appearance.

Elliott reached a notable landmark at Tramore on Monday when Touch Me Not provided him with a 200th winner in Ireland this season, a feat he has achieved only once before.

The last time it happened was during the 2017-2018 season when Elliott ended with 210 winners, only two shy of Willie Mullins. He needs 11 more between now and Saturday week to surpass that total, so it is certainly not beyond the bounds of possibility.

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 24 April 2024inPunchestown festival

Last updated 16:00, 24 April 2024

