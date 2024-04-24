Crypto Force '50-50' to run in Prix Ganay on Sunday as Amo Derby hopeful Dallas Star features at second entry stage for Epsom

Amo Racing's Crypto Force remains a possible for Sunday's Prix Ganay at Longchamp after featuring among seven entries to stand their ground for the opening Group 1 of the season in Europe.

Having missed the whole of his three-year-old season, the 2022 Beresford Stakes winner made much of the running before fading to sixth behind White Birch in last Saturday's Alleged Stakes at the Curragh, on what was his first start since moving back to Ireland to join Adrian Murray.

"The Ganay is still under consideration but it's 50-50 whether we go," said Murray. "It's more a case of whether it might come a bit quick after his last run but we'll see how he is at home."

Adrian Murray: could run Crypto Force in Sunday's Prix Ganay Credit: Patrick McCann

The son of Time Test boasts some excellent form, having defeated Auguste Rodin when the pair made their debuts at the Curragh in June 2022, before going on to land the Group 2 Beresford.

Murray said: "We were very happy with his run at the Curragh on Saturday. He would have been rusty because it's a long time since he ran. He was doing it the hard way and maybe we shouldn't have made the running on him but hindsight is wonderful and two furlongs out he was still hard on the bridle. That run will bring him on a lot."

The Ganay is the preferred starting point for the Joseph O'Brien-trained Al Riffa , whose official rating of 112 places him alongside Grand Prix de Paris winner Feed The Flame , although the German handicapper has Fantastic Moon on 118.

Dallas Star, who Murray sent out to score at 50-1 in the PW McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes at the start of the month, was one of two horses to be added to the Betfred Derby at the second entry stage on Tuesday for a cost of £9,000.

Dallas Star and Seamie Heffernan storm clear in the PW McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

Murray and the Amo team have yet to come up with a definitive plan as to whether Dallas Star takes in another run en route to Epsom.

"There's no real plan at the moment, we'll have to talk to Kia [Joorabchian] to see if he wants to run again before the Derby," said Murray. "After the run the last day we were very happy with him and we decided we'd have to put him in the Derby. That and the Irish Derby are his main targets. He's booked his spot and he did it well, he was impressive on the day. Seamie [Heffernan] was delighted with him."

Godolphin have increased their list of Derby possibles to four by adding Saturday's wide-margin Newbury winner Hidden Law at the second entry stage.

