Gigginstown owner Michael O'Leary criticises Davy Russell's decision to return to riding

Michael O’Leary has criticised jockey for coming out of retirement, saying “at a certain point in time you should put your family first and not your riding career”.

The outspoken owner, who runs his horses under the Gigginstown House Stud banner, argued Russell, who won the Grand National twice for O’Leary on Tiger Roll, had “nothing to achieve by coming back”.

However, despite his disagreement with Russell’s decision to return, the rider has been booked to partner for O’Leary in the Ryanair Chase on Thursday, a race the owner sponsors and covets winning each year.

Speaking in an interview on ITV Racing broadcast on Tuesday, O’Leary said: “He’d retired and, personally, I wish he’d stayed retired. He has a young family with young children and at a certain point in time you should put your family first and not your riding career.

“When you get out at that age in your early 40s you don’t bounce, you don’t mend the way you did before. Particularly if you’re married and you have children you put your family first.

“He’s had a glorious career and he has nothing to achieve by coming back and I don’t think he should’ve come out of retirement.”

Davy Russell: set to ride a number of leading fancies at the Cheltenham Festival this week Credit: Patrick McCann

Russell, 43, retired from riding on December 18 but was coaxed back into the saddle less than a month later by longtime ally Gordon Elliott after his stable jockey Jack Kennedy broke his leg in a fall.

He is set to ride a number of leading fancies at the Cheltenham Festival this week, including in the Turners Novices’ Chase on Thursday and in Wednesday’s Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase.

O’Leary, who has no runners on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival, will be seeking a third win in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup with on Friday with Russell seemingly in pole position to take the ride.

Jordan Gainford, who also rides regularly for Conflated’s trainer Gordon Elliott, is already committed to partnering Hewick in the same race.

Davy Russell day one Cheltenham Festival rides

1.30: Doctor Bravo

2.10: Hollow Games

2.50: The Goffer

3.30: Zanahiyr

4.10: Queens Brook

Read these next:

. New customer offer. Place a £10 Sportsbook bet on any Cheltenham Festival race at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5) and get £50 in free bets. SMS verification required. Free bets awarded on qualifying bet settlement and can be used on any Cheltenham race or UEFA Champions League game. Only deposits via cards will qualify (Apple Pay deposits excluded). T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.