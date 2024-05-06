'I probably treated him like too much of a god through the winter' - Aidan O'Brien reflects on City Of Troy Guineas blowout

Aidan O'Brien is kicking himself for treating City Of Troy like "too much of a god through the winter" as the master trainer feels freshness had a huge part to play in the colt's spectacularly underwhelming comeback in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday.

Michael Tabor hailed City Of Troy "our Frankel" last autumn after a flawless juvenile campaign which ended with a dazzling Dewhurst display that led to his being crowned champion European two-year-old with an official rating of 125.

Saturday was supposed to be the first leg of an audacious Triple Crown attempt for which he was only 5-1 with BoyleSports, but that dream went up in smoke shortly after halfway on the Rowley Mile as the colt went back through the pack like a stone thrown into the sea.