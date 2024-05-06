Guineas runner-up Porta Fortuna could try to repeat Tahiyra trick as Donnacha O'Brien eyes Curragh Classic

Tahiyra was narrowly denied by Mawj in last year's 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket before going one better in the Irish equivalent three weeks later and Porta Fortuna could bid to do likewise provided the ground is on the lively side at the Curragh, according to trainer Donnacha O'Brien.

Porta Fortuna failed by only a neck to add a second Group 1 success to her CV, as Elmalka just had her measure in a blanket finish and now O'Brien has turned his attention to the Curragh on May 26 for last year's Cheveley Park Stakes heroine.

He said: "I was delighted with how she ran at Newmarket. She ran an absolute belter and we had no excuses. Everything went according to plan. She probably didn't get the credit she deserved for all she did last year and it was nice to see she has trained on and ran so well on her first start at three.

"It's definitely possible she'll will head to the Irish Guineas at the Curragh now, although we'll keep an eye on the weather and, if there happens to be too much juice in the ground, we could go straight to Ascot with her instead."

Donnacha O'Brien: trainer of Porta Fortuna Credit: Patrick McCann

Porta Fortuna was a winner at Royal Ascot last year when she landed the Albany Stakes under Frankie Dettori.

O'Brien has made a bright start to the new season, already sending out four winners, and he revealed Bremen would wait for the Gallinule Stakes at the Curragh rather than tackle the Dee Stakes at Chester on Thursday following his stylish return to action at Cork last month.

O'Brien said: "Bremen won't go to Chester and we're going to wait for the Gallinule instead. He's not in the Derby at Epsom, but he's in the Irish Derby and we'll give him a shot to see if he can go for that. He's not the biggest horse in the world, but he was very good at Cork and he seems to have done very well from two to three.

"We're delighted with how things are going so far this season and the horses are running well at the moment."

