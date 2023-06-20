Deputy Irish editor David Jennings takes you through the Royal Ascot card on Tuesday . . .

Royal Ascot tips: Tuesday

2.30 Royal Ascot

Queen Anne Stakes, 1m, Group 1

This is the most significant stop on the Frankie Dettori farewell tour and I have a feeling he will start in typical Frankie fashion. It is as simple as this really: on her day I think Inspiral is the most talented horse in the race, male or female. The best performance of her career came on the back of a 252-day absence in last year's Coronation Stakes and that Racing Post Rating of 123 would suffice here. The whispers about her are as loud as any I have heard from Clarehaven.

DJ's tip: Inspiral

Inspiral 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.05 Royal Ascot

Coventry Stakes, 6f, Group 2

There has been a heated social media debate about this. The clock watchers have been doing cartwheels ever since Asadna romped home at Ripon, while everything Aidan O'Brien says, and everything River Tiber has done, suggest he's a bit special. He might not have been as explosive at Naas as he was at Navan, but the runner-up is really smart and the third and fourth have both franked the form since. I'm in the River Tiber camp, but only just. Asadna is deeply respected. By the way, Haatem is a ridiculous price at 40-1. I could see him sneaking into the frame.

DJ's tip: River Tiber

River Tiber 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

3.40 Royal Ascot

King's Stand Stakes, 5f, Group 1

Highfield Princess will probably win but, take her out of this and these sprinters are much of a muchness. They are not a vintage crop so I'm going to chance Bradsell at 33-1. Last year's Coventry winner always gives the impression that he has sufficient speed for 5f. He did too much too soon in the Sandy Lane. If Hollie Doyle is more patient here, he could easily outrun his odds.

DJ's tip: Bradsell

Bradsell 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

4.20 Royal Ascot

St James's Palace Stakes, 1m, Group 1

It is easy to fall into the trap of complicating matters here. Keep it simple. Chaldean is better than we seem to give him credit for. He relaxes and he's straightforward, two terrific traits in a race like this.

DJ's tip: Chaldean

Chaldean 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Andrew Balding

5.00 Royal Ascot

Ascot Stakes, 2m4f

This is not just the bet of the day, this is the bet of the meeting. Bring On The Night almost beat Gold Cup favourite Coltrane off level weights last year. Willie Mullins appears to have had one race and one race only in mind for the last 12 months. This is it. Take the hint. The man is a genius; so is the jockey (Ryan Moore), and the horse isn't too bad either. I'll be gutted if he's beaten.

DJ's tip: Bring On The Night

Bring On The Night 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: W P Mullins

5.35 Royal Ascot

Wolferton Stakes, 1m2f, Listed

Highland Avenue hasn't lived up to early expectations but he's been crying out for some cover and a return to 1m2f. William Buick has deserted him, but he might live to regret that.

DJ's tip: Highland Avenue

Highland Avenue 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Charlie Appleby

6.10 Royal Ascot

Copper Horse Handicap, 1m6f

Vauban is a 160-rated hurdler so should really be winning this, but I had to blink a few times when I saw Gaassee was available at 20s. He was 4-1 favourite to defy a 2lb higher mark in last year's Ebor and looks sure to strip fitter for his recent blowout.

DJ's tip: Gaassee

Gaassee 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Today's top Royal Ascot offer

Sign up here . New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+, begambleaware.org .

Read these next:

The Punting Club: 'He's one of the worst favourites that I've seen in years' - your Royal Ascot questions answered

Who does Frankie Dettori ride on the Tuesday of Royal Ascot and what are their chances?

Royal Ascot 2023 tips on Tuesday: the runners, the odds, the best bets

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

