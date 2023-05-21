Big-priced Classic runner-up Hi Royal will bid to emulate Native Trail and Kingman in Irish 2,000 Guineas

, runner-up in the 2,000 Guineas, has been handed the chance to emulate Native Trail and Kingman by chasing Classic glory at the Curragh on Saturday.

Royal Ascot had been nominated as the likely target for Jaber Abdullah's colt after he finished second to Chaldean at Newmarket at 125-1, but trainer Kevin Ryan will instead give him the chance to go one place better in the €500,000 .

Hi Royal was beaten a length and three-quarters by Chaldean in the 2,000 Guineas, having made the running and still been in front until hanging left in the final furlong.