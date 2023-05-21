Racing Post logo
Big-priced Classic runner-up Hi Royal will bid to emulate Native Trail and Kingman in Irish 2,000 Guineas

Our analyst isn't convinced by the form of the 2,000 Guineas
Hi Royal (noseband, right): finished second to Chaldean (far left) in the 2,000 Guineas at NewmarketCredit: Edward Whitaker

Hi Royal, runner-up in the 2,000 Guineas, has been handed the chance to emulate Native Trail and Kingman by chasing Classic glory at the Curragh on Saturday.

Royal Ascot had been nominated as the likely target for Jaber Abdullah's colt after he finished second to Chaldean at Newmarket at 125-1, but trainer Kevin Ryan will instead give him the chance to go one place better in the €500,000 Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas.

Hi Royal was beaten a length and three-quarters by Chaldean in the 2,000 Guineas, having made the running and still been in front until hanging left in the final furlong.

David CarrReporter
Published on 21 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 21 May 2023
more inIrish Guineas festival
