Big-priced Classic runner-up Hi Royal will bid to emulate Native Trail and Kingman in Irish 2,000 Guineas
Hi Royal, runner-up in the 2,000 Guineas, has been handed the chance to emulate Native Trail and Kingman by chasing Classic glory at the Curragh on Saturday.
Royal Ascot had been nominated as the likely target for Jaber Abdullah's colt after he finished second to Chaldean at Newmarket at 125-1, but trainer Kevin Ryan will instead give him the chance to go one place better in the €500,000 Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas.
Hi Royal was beaten a length and three-quarters by Chaldean in the 2,000 Guineas, having made the running and still been in front until hanging left in the final furlong.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in