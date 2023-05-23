'He worked better than ever this morning' - Royal Scotsman supplemented for Irish 2,000 Guineas

Royal Scotsman has been supplemented for Saturday's Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas () after producing a sparkling piece of work on Tuesday morning when teaming up with Jamie Spencer for the first time.

The 2,000 Guineas third was not originally among the entries for the first Irish Classic of the season at the Curragh but connections have forked out €50,000 following a fine effort at Newmarket this month.

Joint-trainer Oliver Cole is excited about challenging for another Classic and revealed Spencer will be on board on Saturday, with regular rider Jim Crowley needed elsewhere by Shadwell.

Cole said: "We've supplemented Royal Scotsman and Jamie will ride. Jim has other commitments on Saturday for Shadwell so Jamie takes over. He worked better than ever this morning [Tuesday] and Jamie was very complimentary about him. Given the way he travels in his races they would look a match made in heaven. He loves his racing and he's so consistent. The only time he didn't really run his race was at York last year when his bloods were wrong afterwards."

Royal Scotsman was the only horse with a double-figure draw to finish in the first six, and Cole felt finishing third was a commendable effort given how the race panned out.

He added: "Take absolutely nothing away from the winner but I did think we were unlucky at Newmarket. We clipped heels, we were intimidated and he pulled to halfway so it was a pretty remarkable run. We'd love him to win a Guineas and the Irish one looks a nice fit for him. He looks great and we're really excited about coming over."

Jamie Spencer: booked to ride Royal Scotsman in a race he won aboard Phoenix Of Spain in 2019 Credit: Patrick McCann

Royal Scotsman finished a head behind 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean in the Dewhurst on his final start as a juvenile and his first start at three suggests he has retained all his ability and might even be better this season.

British-trained horses have landed the Irish 2,000 Guineas twice in the last four years with Phoenix Of Spain, the mount of Spencer, winning in 2019 and Native Trail scoring last year, but prior to that, the last one was Kingman in 2014.

Paul Cole has never won the Irish 2,000 Guineas, but he does have some very fond Curragh memories as Generous won the Irish Derby in 1991 and Knight's Baroness landed the Irish Oaks the year before.

With Chaldean skipping the Curragh to wait for the St James's Palace Stakes and the Joseph O'Brien-trained Al Riffa a late absentee due to a small setback, Royal Scotsman is sure to be among the market leaders on Saturday when he is set to renew rivalry with the Kevin Ryan-trained Hi Royal, who finished half a length in front of him at Newmarket despite being sent off at 125-1.

Aidan O'Brien, who will be bidding to win the Classic for a record extending 12th time, has left in Age Of Kings, Cairo and Paddington, who justified odds-on favouritism in the Tetrarch over course and distance last time.

O'Brien said: "Paddington is progressing lovely and it will be interesting to see how he gets on. We stepped him up from seven to a mile last time and it worked well. Everything is good with him and we've been very happy."

O'Brien's son Donnacha could be represented by Proud And Regal, while Luke Comer's Alexander John and the Jessica Harrington-trained Bold Discovery and Quar Shamar complete the home team.

Five of the 12 horses who remained in the Classic at Tuesday's confirmation stage are British-based. Galeron, who was one place behind Royal Scotsman at Newmarket, could represent Charlie Hills, while the Roger Varian-trained Charyn, Simon and Ed Crisford's Knight and Hi Royal complete the potential British challenge.



Coral: 3 Royal Scotsman, 7-2 Hi Royal, Paddington, Proud And Regal, 9 Galeron, 14 Age Of Kings, Cairo, Charyn, Knight, Quar Shamar, 25 bar

