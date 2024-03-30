Confirmed runners and riders for the 2024 Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse

Ante-post favourite Nick Rockett remains in contention for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National (5.00 ) at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday after 21 runners were declared on Saturday.

The seven-year-old, last seen finishing second to American Mike in a Navan Grade 2 last month, will attempt to provide Willie Mullins with his third success in the last five runnings.

He is the mount of Paul Townend and will be joined in the line-up by stablemates We'llhavewan and Grade 1 winner Minella Cocooner , who carries top weight and will be partnered by Danny Mullins.

Gordon Elliott will be represented by seven runners, including Grade 2 winner Favori De Champdou and Where It All Began , who finished fourth in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival last time.

Fancied runners Intense Raffles , who will be ridden by JJ Slevin in the absence of Daryl Jacob, Leinster National winner Hartur D'Arc and Haydock Grand National Trial winner Yeah Man also stood their ground.

Henry de Bromhead has declared the unexposed novice Senior Chief , his sole runner, while the popular veteran Any Second Now , who has twice made the frame at Aintree, goes for Ted Walsh.

Five horses confirmed for the race were not declared, including the Martin Brassil-trained Desertmore House, who had been as short as 8-1, as well as Farouk D'Alene and Run Wild Fred for Elliott.

There are three Grade 2s on the card at Fairyhouse, beginning with the O'Driscoll's Irish Whiskey Juvenile Hurdle (2.40 ). Eight runners have been declared, including the Harry Derham-trained Givemefive .

Sir Gerhard, who disappointed in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, was not declared for the Grade 2 Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle (3.50 ). However, his stablemate Zarak The Brave is set to face five rivals, including British contender Brewin'upastorm for Olly Murphy.

Six horses are also set to go to post for the third Grade 2 at the meeting, the McInerney Properties Fairyhouse Chase (4.20 ). They include 2021 Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Appreciate It and Fil Dor .

2024 Irish Grand National runners and riders

Minella Cocooner Danny Mullins

Churchstonewarrior Michael O'Sullivan

Nick Rockett Paul Townend

Favori De Champdou Danny Gilligan

Senior Chief Rachael Blackmore

Any Second Now Mark Walsh

Intense Raffles JJ Slevin

Yeah Man Keith Donoghue

Diol Ker Kieren Buckley

Dunboyne Sam Ewing

Hartur D'Arc Sean Flanagan

Frontal Assault Carl Millar

Where It All Began Jack Kennedy

Cool Survivor Jordan Gainford

Good Time Jonny Phillip Enright

Street Value Darragh O'Keeffe

Daily Present Paul Nolan

Royal Thief Kevin Sexton

We'llhavewan Kieran Callaghan

Where's Frankie Donagh Meyler

History Of Fashion Richard Condon

