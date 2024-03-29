Lucinda Russell relieved as Derek Fox is free to ride Corach Rambler in Grand National following whip ban delay

Lucinda Russell expressed "big relief" that Derek Fox is free to ride Corach Rambler in the Randox Grand National and revealed Stephen Mulqueen and Patrick Wadge were on standby to replace him.

The stable jockey's participation on last year's winner had looked as though it may be in doubt after the ride he gave Clovis Boy to score at Newcastle this week was referred to the whip review committee.

He appeared to use the whip eight times, once above the permitted level. However, as the committee had further questions for Fox his case will be considered next Tuesday so any potential ban will not come into effect until after the National .