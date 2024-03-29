Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race12 MINS
15:50 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race12 MINS
15:50 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Lucinda Russell relieved as Derek Fox is free to ride Corach Rambler in Grand National following whip ban delay

"Derek Fox, what a genius"
Derek Fox is free to ride Corach Rambler in the Randox Grand NationalCredit: Michael Steele

Lucinda Russell expressed "big relief" that Derek Fox is free to ride Corach Rambler in the Randox Grand National and revealed Stephen Mulqueen and Patrick Wadge were on standby to replace him.

The stable jockey's participation on last year's winner had looked as though it may be in doubt after the ride he gave Clovis Boy to score at Newcastle this week was referred to the whip review committee.

He appeared to use the whip eight times, once above the permitted level. However, as the committee had further questions for Fox his case will be considered next Tuesday so any potential ban will not come into effect until after the National.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David CarrReporter

Published on 29 March 2024inBritain

Last updated 15:24, 29 March 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain