Lucinda Russell relieved as Derek Fox is free to ride Corach Rambler in Grand National following whip ban delay
Lucinda Russell expressed "big relief" that Derek Fox is free to ride Corach Rambler in the Randox Grand National and revealed Stephen Mulqueen and Patrick Wadge were on standby to replace him.
The stable jockey's participation on last year's winner had looked as though it may be in doubt after the ride he gave Clovis Boy to score at Newcastle this week was referred to the whip review committee.
He appeared to use the whip eight times, once above the permitted level. However, as the committee had further questions for Fox his case will be considered next Tuesday so any potential ban will not come into effect until after the National.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 29 March 2024inBritain
Last updated 15:24, 29 March 2024
- Dan Skelton plots all-out assault on first trainers' title - but admits he'd feel guilty if he succeeds
- 'He's potentially our best ever Classic contender' - Clive Cox stars in our new Lambourn newsletter
- Fall in betting turnover and impact of affordability checks could spark demise of British racing warns punters' body
- Derek Fox free to ride National favourite Corach Rambler after decision on potential whip ban delayed
- Gambling Commission 'working really hard' - but racing still waits for results of affordability checks consultation
- Dan Skelton plots all-out assault on first trainers' title - but admits he'd feel guilty if he succeeds
- 'He's potentially our best ever Classic contender' - Clive Cox stars in our new Lambourn newsletter
- Fall in betting turnover and impact of affordability checks could spark demise of British racing warns punters' body
- Derek Fox free to ride National favourite Corach Rambler after decision on potential whip ban delayed
- Gambling Commission 'working really hard' - but racing still waits for results of affordability checks consultation