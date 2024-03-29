'I'm supposed to be going to Spain on Tuesday but I hope I have to cancel!' - Where's Frankie team set for Irish National

Where's Frankie? Well, you will usually find him at Fairyhouse and he will return to his beloved venue on Easter Monday for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National as the three-man Derby Bar Syndicate from the counties of Tyrone and Monaghan chase a lifelong dream.

Going to a wedding is supposed to be the making of another, as the saying goes, but owners of Where's Frankie put their own special twist on that old chestnut as going to a wedding proved to be the making of another ownership group.

The Derby Bar in the Cabra Castle Hotel outside Kingscourt in County Cavan, in the early hours of the morning at the end of a wedding, was where the Where's Frankie plan was hatched a few years ago and now the gelding has managed to sneak into Ireland's richest jumps race, worth a whopping €500,000.