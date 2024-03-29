'I'm supposed to be going to Spain on Tuesday but I hope I have to cancel!' - Where's Frankie team set for Irish National
Where's Frankie? Well, you will usually find him at Fairyhouse and he will return to his beloved venue on Easter Monday for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National as the three-man Derby Bar Syndicate from the counties of Tyrone and Monaghan chase a lifelong dream.
Going to a wedding is supposed to be the making of another, as the saying goes, but owners of Where's Frankie put their own special twist on that old chestnut as going to a wedding proved to be the making of another ownership group.
The Derby Bar in the Cabra Castle Hotel outside Kingscourt in County Cavan, in the early hours of the morning at the end of a wedding, was where the Where's Frankie plan was hatched a few years ago and now the gelding has managed to sneak into Ireland's richest jumps race, worth a whopping €500,000.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 29 March 2024inIreland
Last updated 19:05, 29 March 2024
- 'We've still got the memories' - Bowe family pay tribute following death of legendary Limestone Lad aged 32
- Confirmed declarations for Sunday's Grade 1s at Fairyhouse with Jade De Grugy one of ten for Willie Mullins in 18-runner race
- Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Tony Martin to lose licence for three months from May after breaking anti-doping rules
- Gold Cup runner-up Gerri Colombe 'in great nick' and set to lead powerful Gordon Elliott Aintree team
- 'I’m being accused without concrete evidence' - Patrick Mullins' Cheltenham Festival whip ban halved after successful appeal
- 'We've still got the memories' - Bowe family pay tribute following death of legendary Limestone Lad aged 32
- Confirmed declarations for Sunday's Grade 1s at Fairyhouse with Jade De Grugy one of ten for Willie Mullins in 18-runner race
- Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Tony Martin to lose licence for three months from May after breaking anti-doping rules
- Gold Cup runner-up Gerri Colombe 'in great nick' and set to lead powerful Gordon Elliott Aintree team
- 'I’m being accused without concrete evidence' - Patrick Mullins' Cheltenham Festival whip ban halved after successful appeal