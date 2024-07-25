'He's got a nice profile for the race' - Harry Fry aims for more Irish success with Galway Plate favourite In Excelsis Deo

Harry Fry is hoping a long-term plan can pay off with In Excelsis Deo in next Wednesday’s Tote Galway Plate.

The six-year-old, who will bid to follow up April’s Grade 2 Silver Trophy victory at Cheltenham, is the 6-1 joint-favourite with Paddy Power alongside the fellow JP McManus-owned Perceval Legallois.

The form of In Excelsis Deo's four-and-three-quarter-length success at Cheltenham has been boosted by runner-up Hang In There's victory in Uttoxeter’s Summer Cup off a 4lb higher mark.

In Excelsis Deo had twice been placed at Cheltenham and finished a creditable fifth in the Plate at the festival before success on his fourth start at the track last season under Johnny Burke, who will continue the partnership in the feature handicap of Galway’s week-long festival.

“Pretty much since he crossed the line at Cheltenham in April we set our sights on the Galway Plate,” said Fry . “We gave him a break after his most recent success and we’re very much looking forward to taking him over in what will be a very hot race.

“We're under no illusions about the challenge of taking him over there for a race like this but we think he’s got a nice profile for the race and we’re hoping we can go there and be competitive.”

Fry is no stranger to success in Ireland having saddled Grade 1 winners at Fairyhouse and Punchestown courtesy of Bitofapuzzle and Unowhatimeanharry and will also run last year’s Chester Cup hero Metier next week in a bid for a breakthrough Galway victory.

Metier: runs at Galway on Monday Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

“Metier’s in the valuable amateur Flat handicap on Monday and my sister-in-law Aine O'Connor is set to ride,” said Fry. “The more rain they get the better and I think the hurly-burly nature of the race should suit him, albeit he has got top weight.

"He’s given us some great days in the past and you never know, Monday might be another day to remember.”

Fry has had just five domestic runners across both codes in June and July and the trainer added: “We haven’t run many over the summer, we never tend to, but we’ve had Galway on our minds hoping that we can go there and make it a worthwhile trip.”

There could be further British representation in the Galway Plate should Peter and Michael Bowen’s Perth Gold Cup winner Statuario and Francky Du Berlais get a run in the €159,300 contest.

Last year’s winner Ash Tree Meadow heads the weights of the 32 left in contention, with Statuario needing five to come out in order to participate in the race after Reverend Hubert was the sole absentee at Wednesday’s confirmation stage.

The Bowens’ recent Market Rasen winner Flying Fortune is more likely to get a run in the 2m6½f handicap hurdle earlier on Wednesday's card, for which the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Ballintubber Boy is also entered.

Tote Galway Plate (Galway, Wednesday, July 31)

Paddy Power: 6 In Excelsis Deo, Perceval Legallois, 7 Mister Policeman, Lets Go Champ, 10 Amirite, Horantzau D'Airy, 12 Zanahiyr, 14 Idas Boy, Saint Roi, 16 Ash Tree Meadow, Authorized Art, Life In The Park, Pinkerton, Tullybeg, 20 bar

Read these next:

'He was a mystical character' - Aidan O'Brien's glowing tribute after death of legendary Champion Hurdle hero Istabraq

There was a magnetism about Istabraq and Charlie Swan that was almost rock and roll in nature

Noel Meade hunting Galway Hurdle redemption as Jesse Evans heads to Ballybrit showpiece for fourth time

Galway Plate favourite Perceval Legallois and My Mate Mozzie set to lead Cromwell team into battle at Ballybrit

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.