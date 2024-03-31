'The 5lb we're claiming brings him right into the mix' - top trainers assess their Irish Grand National chances

Willie Mullins kept Nick Rockett away from anything at Cheltenham in order to have him cherry-ripe for this Easter Monday marathon and he has been ante-post favourite since betting opened up on the race a few weeks ago.

He is the chosen one of Paul Townend, who gave I Am Maximus a miraculous ride to win his first Irish Grand National last year, and Mullins thinks the favourite ticks a lot of boxes this time.

The champion trainer said: "Nick Rockett fits the bill, I think. He’s a novice and we kept him back from Cheltenham to come for this race. Everything is looking good except the weight as 11st 10lb is a lot for a novice around here. But everything else is positive about him."

Mullins is seeking a third success after Burrows Saint (2019) and I Am Maximus, and he is also represented by the classy former Grade 1 winner Minella Cocooner and We'llhavewan .

Mullins said of that pair: "Minella Cocooner jumps well and stays, but it will be very hard for him off his big weight. We have one down the bottom as well in We'llhavewan, with Kieran [Callaghan] taking 5lb off him. That will bring him right into the mix."

'He's still improving' – Gibney on the hunt for more glory with Raffles

It is a dozen years since Lion Na Bearnai caused one of the numerous shocks in the recent history of the Irish Grand National under Andrew Thornton, scoring at 33-1 in 2012, and Tom Gibney is back in the big time with another strong contender who is not the colour of 33-1 and could even challenge Nick Rockett for favouritism come the off.

Intense Raffles is the first horse Gibney has trained for the double-green duo of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, and what an early impression he has made.

Intense Raffles

The grey is two from two since arriving from Patrice Quinton in France, and won by a whopping 43 lengths on his latest outing at Fairyhouse.

Gibney immediately nominated the Easter Monday marathon afterwards and he has been happy with how preparations have gone for the unexposed six-year-old.

Gibney said: "We’re delighted with him. He will certainly have no problem with the ground and we’re hoping he’s still improving as he’s a young horse. We’re looking forward to it."

Is Now the time for Walsh's fine servant?

Any Second Now has been synonymous with recent runnings of the Grand National at Aintree, but the 12-year-old goes for glory in the Irish equivalent for the first time this year.

The last horse as old as Any Second Now to win the Fairyhouse showpiece was Brown Lad way back in 1978 and Ted Walsh reckons his former Kim Muir winner is no Brown Lad.

Walsh said: "He’s in good nick; age is his biggest problem at 12. I know they say Brown Lad did it, but he’s no Brown Lad in the first place, and Brown Lad didn’t start until he was seven – I won a bumper on him.

"This fella has been going since he was four, he’s a lot of mileage on the clock. I think he’ll run a good race and would be disappointed if he’s not in the first five or six. I won’t be surprised if he’s not in the money, but would be over the moon if he won."

Any Second Now: 12-year-old bids to become the oldest winner of the Irish National since Brown Lad in 1978 Credit: Lorraine O'Sullivan

What they say

Jonathan Sweeney, trainer of Churchstonewarrior

My biggest concern would be the heavy ground. He’s probably a better horse on better ground, his best runs have come on it, but he’s fit and well and has won on heavy ground around Thurles so we’ll take our chance.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Favori De Champdou , Diol Ker , Dunboyne , Frontal Assault , Where It All Began , Cool Survivor and Royal Thief

Favori De Champdou had some very nice form earlier in the season. He possibly wasn’t at his best last time but has had a nice break since and is in good order. Conditions will suit and hopefully he’ll run well. Diol Ker has been struggling for form all season. Plenty of his old form would give him a great chance and he has shown a bit on a couple of occasions this season, but ultimately he’s got plenty to do on recent efforts. Dunboyne has pulled up the last twice having shaped far better than the final result. He’s left us scratching our heads a little bit. He seems very well and we know the ability is in there. Frontal Assault was second to Lord Lariat in 2022. He’s not the most consistent, but his last run at Naas was quite encouraging and given his performance in the race a couple of years ago, he’s in with a live each-way shot. Where It All Began has made great strides lately and we’re delighted with his last two runs at Punchestown where he won, and Cheltenham where he was fourth. Ground suits, trip suits. He ticks plenty of boxes. Cool Survivor disappointed in Cheltenham, but his previous run in the Leopardstown Chase was quite encouraging. Royal Thief is in a similar boat to Diol Ker. He’d have form going back to make him an interesting contender, but it just hasn’t been happening for him this season.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Senior Chief

He seems in good form and we’re happy with him. We’re looking forward to it as he has good form on testing ground. Whether that combined with the trip might be an issue, I don’t know, but he seems to stay well.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Yeah Man and Hartur D’Arc

I don’t think the trip or ground will be a problem for Yeah Man. He stayed very well on the heavy ground, when winning at Haydock the last day, so conditions should suit. I’m not so sure about the trip with Hartur D’Arc, although he did stay well in the Leinster National, but we’ve a good bit further to go here so that’s a little bit of an unknown. But he’s going into the race in good form and, if he stays, he’s definitely in with a good chance.

John Flavin, trainer of Street Value

He’s in good form, he’ll like the ground and he likes Fairyhouse. He was disappointing in the Grand National Trial and the Thyestes so he’d want to buck up his ideas on that, but he won the Porterstown well at Fairyhouse. He’ll probably be a big price, but we’ll have to take our chance and the ground is a great thing in his favour.

Declan Molloy, part-owner of Where's Frankie

Things have just fallen into place and we said we'd have a crack at it. We knew we'd need luck to get into it, but he's in it now and everybody seems to be very happy with the horse. It's a case of so far so good.

Pat Fahy, trainer of History Of Fashion

He seems well and was second in the Porterstown. The ground would be the worry. He just doesn’t like tacky ground and struggles to jump out of it.

