Noel Meade hunting Galway Hurdle redemption as Jesse Evans heads to Ballybrit showpiece for fourth time

The Noel Meade-trained Jesse Evans will bid to make it fourth time lucky in next Thursday's Guinness Galway Hurdle after finishing fourth in 2021 and a narrow runner-up in the last two editions, while Midlands National winner Idas Boy could spearhead three challengers from the stable in the Tote Galway Plate the day before.

Meade landed his third Galway Hurdle in 2005 when More Rainbows scored under Niall Madden, while Road To Riches secured him a first and only Plate when he carried 11st 4lb to victory in 2014.

Jesse Evans finished two lengths behind Saldier on his first effort in the Hurdle in 2021 before going two places better to finish runner-up to Tudor City the following year when he was beaten three-quarters of a length. He went another step closer in the €270,000 contest last year when he was denied by the smart Zarak The Brave by a head and is being geared towards another tilt at the lucrative handicap after returning at Leopardstown on the Flat this month when fourth behind Seattle Creek.

The eight-year-old is now rated 4lb higher than for his 2023 runner-up effort and is a 16-1 chance to finally get his head in front at Ballybrit.

Meade said: "The plan is the Galway Hurdle with Jesse Evans. I was very happy with his run at Leopardstown and hopefully we can get him there in one piece. He has plenty to do but if the topweight [Pied Piper] stays in then it wouldn't be so bad. He's run great in the race over the last few years so we're looking forward to it."

Idas Boy and Pinkerton - last seen winning a Listed handicap chase at the Punchestown festival - are poised to tackle the 2m6½f Galway Plate on Wednesday and they could be joined by Flanking Maneuver, who bounced back to form when finishing fourth behind Idas Boy at Kilbeggan.

Idas Boy (left): being aimed at Galway Plate by Noel Meade Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Flanking Maneuver will need four to come out to guarantee a run and has the alternative of the Galway Blazers Handicap Chase over the same distance on the Friday, while Pinkerton will race beyond two miles over fences for the first time in his career.

Idas Boy and Pinkerton are both 16-1 chances for the race and Flanking Maneuver as big as 25-1.

"The plan is to run all three in the Galway Plate if they get in," Meade added. "Flanking Maneuver might not get in and will run in the Blazers if he doesn't. He ran a good race in the Midlands National, he was staying on quite well. I'm not quite sure he got the trip that day to be honest but he ran well.

"Idas Boy has a 7lb penalty which will give him a tough task but he has his chance. Pinkerton is in good shape and I'm happy with him. He'll run as long as the ground isn't too quick. He's never run over that kind of trip but he should get it on pedigree."

Galway Plate (7.10 Galway, July 31)

Paddy Power: 6 Perceval Legallois, In Excelsis Deo, 7 Lets Go Champ, Mister Policeman 10 Amirite, Horantzau D'Airy, 12 Reverend Hubert, Zanahiyr, 14 bar

Galway Hurdle (5.05 Galway, August 1)

Paddy Power: 6 Daddy Long Legs, 8 Fascile Mode, Gorgeous Tom, Nurburgring, Pied Piper, Risk Belle Under Control, 9 Winter Fog, 11 Williamstowndancer, 12 My Mate Mozzie, 14 var

