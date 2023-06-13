Royal Ascot an option for Oaks third Caernarfon as Channon outlines her big summer target

Oaks third Caernarfon will have the Group 1 Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood as her big summer target, and could also be set for a surprise appearance at Royal Ascot.

Trainer Jack Channon removed Caernarfon from Sunday's Prix de Diane at Tuesday's forfeit stage, with connections of the opinion that the Chantilly Classic would not be run to suit.

Channon is now weighing up a number of options for a pre-Goodwood run, including the Ribblesdale Stakes and Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot next week. Other potential options for Caernarfon include the Group 3 Hoppings Stakes at Newcastle (June 30), the Prix Chloe at Chantilly (July 16) or an ambitious shot at the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on July 1, a race she would need to be supplemented for.

Channon said on Tuesday: "We've decided to swerve France and we'll be looking at some alternative races over the next couple of weeks. She seems in great form and had her first quicker bit of work this morning and has come out of that well. We're ready to go, but we want to make sure we pick the right race.

"Her main summer target will be the Nassau at Goodwood and we'll look for another run in the next three weeks, but we haven't decided on anything yet and there's no preference. It's just about finding what we think is the right spot to give her the best chance to roll into Goodwood in the best form."

Oaks winner Soul Sister was also taken out of the Prix de Diane on Tuesday, but there is still set to be a strong British and Irish challenge for Sunday's 1m2½f Group 1, with the John and Thady Gosden-trained Running Lion , who was a leading fancy at Epsom before being withdrawn moments before the race after becoming upset in the stalls, topping the betting with Sky Bet at 9-4.

Novakai chased home Soul Sister when last seen in the Musidora Stakes at York in May, and the Karl Burke-trained filly was also kept in along with the Aidan O'Brien-trained Never Ending Story . The latter is the sole Ballydoyle representative left in the Diane, and returns to France after finishing fifth in last month's Poule d'Essai des Pouliches.

Caroline Street looks set to attempt to give trainer Joseph O'Brien a first Prix de Diane win. The daughter of No Nay Never, who is part-owned by Michael Buckley of Constitution Hill fame, won the Group 3 Blue Wind Stakes at Naas last time.

The home challenge for the Diane is led by Blue Rose Cen , who took her record to six wins from eight starts when an imperious winner of the French 1,000 Guineas on her last start. Trainer Christopher Head could also be represented by Wise Girl, the winner of a 1m4f maiden at the track last time.

Pensee Du Jour shortened into 7-2 (from 4) on Tuesday with connections expecting a big run from the Andre Fabre-trained daughter of Camelot, who took her unbeaten run to three with a comfortable success in the Prix Penelope at Saint-Cloud in April.

Anthony Stroud, racing manager to Pensee Du Jour's owners Ballymore Thoroughbreds, said: "She has won nicely and in a progressive way, but she's had to make the running in all her races and it would be very nice if she could take a lead and not have to do all the work on the front end. I think she'll run a very good race, but it looks incredibly competitive."

Prix de Diane Longines (Chantilly, Sunday)

Sky Bet 9-4 Running Lion, 5-2 Blue Rose Cen, 7-2 Pensee Du Jour, 6 Jannah Rose, 14 Left Sea, Never Ending Story, 16 Novakai, 25 bar.

Prix de Diane entries

Novakai

Jannah Rose

Pensee Du Jour

Khahira

Lindy

Tasmania

Running Lion

Never Ending Story

Caroline Street

Left Sea

Lady Ewelina

Romina Power

Blue Rose Cen

Wise Girl

