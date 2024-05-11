Jerome Reynier adds to his Royal Ascot squad as Darlinghurst impresses in Prix de Guiche

Jerome Reynier continued his phenomenal season as Darlinghurst ran out a smooth winner of the Group 3 Prix de Guiche at Chantilly, the son of Dark Angel coming home a length clear of First Look.

Run over 1m1f, the Guiche is a key trial for the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club back here at the beginning of June, but Reynier has a drop back in distance and a trip to Royal Ascot in mind for Darlinghurst.

"I was pretty confident because the line of his Listed win in the Prix Maurice de Caillaud is extremely strong," said Reynier. "He put in a very convincing racecourse gallop at Marseille Borely last week, so I thought he would be fine on good turf.

"The only worry was that a five-runner race could become tactical but when Kingsale went on he was able to show his class."

Coral went 25-1 (from 66) about Darlinghurst for the St James's Palace Stakes and Reynier confirmed his colt would join his Queen Anne-bound Dubai Turf hero Facteur Cheval in a major assault on day one of the royal meeting.

Darlinghurst will now head for the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot

"His sole objective is the St James's Palace Stakes and we've discarded the idea of the Jockey Club, which is over a trip which he's not bred to excel at," said Reynier. "Physically, he looks like a real miler."

Connections clearly have huge faith in Darlinghurst, having declined to sell him during an Arqana Online Sale last month, despite the bidding reaching €590,000

First Look arguably enhanced his Jockey Club credentials in picking up well to be clear best of the rest and looks ready for a step up in trip, but Atlast, an 8-1 chance for the French version of the Derby before the Guiche, appeared uncomfortable when Maxime Guyon asked the question and trailed in last of the five.

Christophe Soumillon was completing a quick double after making all on Ribaltagaia in the Listed Prix des Lilas over a mile.

Trainer Gianluca Bietolini said: "I was sick about how it worked last time when she had a horrible trip and never had a chance. I said to Gianluca to see what pace was on but that if he wanted to go forward he should. She settled better in front and accelerated well in the straight."

Ribaltagaia ran a fine fourth to Opera Singer on just her second start in the Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac at two and will now head to the Group 2 Prix de Sandringham on the Jockey Club undercard.

