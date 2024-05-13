New trainer Maurizio Guarnieri admits he is still getting to know 'magnificent' Big Rock ahead of Inspiral rematch
Maurizio Guarnieri is looking forward to saddling Big Rock in Saturday's Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury, although he admits he is still getting to know the horse rated the best miler in the world last year.
Big Rock achieved that accolade when he was awarded an official rating of 127 in the year-end Longines World's Best Racehorse rankings, just 1lb shy of European Champions Ace Impact and Mostahdaf.
Owners Yeguada Centurion nominated the Lockinge – and a potential rematch with his Prix Jacques le Marois conqueror Inspiral – as the early-season target for Big Rock, before deciding in April to transfer last season's QEII Stakes winner from Christopher Head to Guarnieri, who had already taken delivery of the owners' four-time Group 1 winner Blue Rose Cen in January.
Published on 13 May 2024inFrance
Last updated 18:00, 13 May 2024
