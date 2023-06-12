Oisin Murphy confident Running Lion can put Oaks nightmare behind her in big French Oaks clash

Oisin Murphy is gearing up for an exciting couple of weeks with another big Classic chance this weekend before a host of Group 1 rides at Royal Ascot including Gold Cup favourite Coltrane.

The three-time champion jockey is hoping Running Lion can banish frustrating memories of the Betfred Oaks at the beginning of the month when she lines up in Sunday's Prix de Diane Longines at Chantilly.

The Pretty Polly winner was well supported in the moments before the Epsom Classic but was withdrawn at the start after becoming upset in the stalls, leaving her stablemate Soul Sister to clinch the prize.