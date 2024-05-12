Roger Teal 'gutted' after being narrowly denied first Classic win as Metropolitan holds on in shock result

Metropolitan caused another Classic shock at Longchamp when narrowly denying the fast-finishing Dancing Gemini in the French 2,000 Guineas.

Trained by Mario Baratti, the three-year-old stuck to the inside rail and held on from the Roger Teal-trained Dancing Gemini, who ran a fine race in second. Red-hot favourite Henry Longfellow endured a rough passage and finished eighth for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.

The race was delayed by around 35 minutes following bad weather, including heavy rain, in the Longchamp area, which left Teal rueing his luck with Dancing Gemini.

He said: "If it hadn't rained I don't know what would have happened – I think we'd have been there and reeled them in. That's two Guineas I've been second in now, I'm delighted but it's a bit like 'what could've been'.

"He's done us so proud. I'm delighted with Dylan [Browne McMonagle], the horse and the team at home. It's amazing but I'm a bit gutted at the same time too."

It was a first Classic triumph for Metropolitan's jockey Alexis Pouchin, while it was also a breakthrough Group 1 strike for trainer Baratti.

The son of Zarak had disappointed on his seasonal return when fifth in the Prix de Fontainebleau over course-and-distance on his return last month, but had won twice as a juvenile last year. He returned at odds of 243-10, shortly after Rouhiya claimed the French 1,000 Guineas at similarly big odds.

Pouchin said: “He had a nice quiet comeback and didn’t run all that badly if you watched it closely. Today he was drawn one and had everything to gain. We had a good run through and then he was brave at the end. He’s a very good horse.

“He has a turn of foot that all the good horses have; not a real kick but he accelerates and then keeps going. He’s an easy horse and I think he could go further if they want.”

The Andre Fabre-trained Alcantor was third while Diego Velazquez fared best of Aidan O'Brien's two runners, beaten only a length in fourth under Christophe Soumillon.

Read this next:

Rouhiya and Maxime Guyon leave it late to agonisingly deny Brian Meehan a 45-1 winner in French 1,000 Guineas

Aidan O’Brien’s Los Angeles halved in price to 10-1 for Derby after hard-fought Leopardstown success

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

