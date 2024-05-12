Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race6 MINS
16:52 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race6 MINS
16:52 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:30 Longchamp

Roger Teal 'gutted' after being narrowly denied first Classic win as Metropolitan holds on in shock result

Roger Teal: "He's a high-class sprinter so he's very exciting for us"
Roger Teal: narrowly denied French 2,000 Guineas success with Dancing GeminiCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play13 ran
15:30 Longchamp1m Flat, Group 1
Distance: 1mClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Metropolitan
    243/10
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Dancing Gemini
    26/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    12Alcantor
    20/1

Metropolitan caused another Classic shock at Longchamp when narrowly denying the fast-finishing Dancing Gemini in the French 2,000 Guineas.

Trained by Mario Baratti, the three-year-old stuck to the inside rail and held on from the Roger Teal-trained Dancing Gemini, who ran a fine race in second. Red-hot favourite Henry Longfellow endured a rough passage and finished eighth for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.

The race was delayed by around 35 minutes following bad weather, including heavy rain, in the Longchamp area, which left Teal rueing his luck with Dancing Gemini.

He said: "If it hadn't rained I don't know what would have happened – I think we'd have been there and reeled them in. That's two Guineas I've been second in now, I'm delighted but it's a bit like 'what could've been'.

"He's done us so proud. I'm delighted with Dylan [Browne McMonagle], the horse and the team at home. It's amazing but I'm a bit gutted at the same time too."

It was a first Classic triumph for Metropolitan's jockey Alexis Pouchin, while it was also a breakthrough Group 1 strike for trainer Baratti.

The son of Zarak had disappointed on his seasonal return when fifth in the Prix de Fontainebleau over course-and-distance on his return last month, but had won twice as a juvenile last year. He returned at odds of 243-10, shortly after Rouhiya claimed the French 1,000 Guineas at similarly big odds.

Pouchin said: “He had a nice quiet comeback and didn’t run all that badly if you watched it closely. Today he was drawn one and had everything to gain. We had a good run through and then he was brave at the end. He’s a very good horse.

“He has a turn of foot that all the good horses have; not a real kick but he accelerates and then keeps going. He’s an easy horse and I think he could go further if they want.”

The Andre Fabre-trained Alcantor was third while Diego Velazquez fared best of Aidan O'Brien's two runners, beaten only a length in fourth under Christophe Soumillon.

Read this next:

Rouhiya and Maxime Guyon leave it late to agonisingly deny Brian Meehan a 45-1 winner in French 1,000 Guineas 

Aidan O’Brien’s Los Angeles halved in price to 10-1 for Derby after hard-fought Leopardstown success 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Matt RennieReporter

Published on 12 May 2024inReports

Last updated 16:40, 12 May 2024

iconCopy
15:30 LongchampPlay
Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains (Group 1) (3yo Colts) (Grande Course) (Turf)13 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Metropolitan
    243/10
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Dancing Gemini
    26/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    12Alcantor
    20/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers