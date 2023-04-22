Kalashnikov set for return to France as Murphy targets Listed race on Tuesday

Amy Murphy’s stable star , who returned to winning ways when sent back over hurdles at Auteuil last month, has been handed another French mission after being supplemented into a Listed contest at Compiegne on Tuesday.

The ten-year-old held the late thrust of Indian De Gascogne to land a 2m2f conditions contest at Auteuil to score for the first time since his Grade 1 novice chase win at Aintree in 2019.

Kalashnikov returned to the fray on Boxing Day after a 648-day layoff to finish sixth in the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby before taking sixth spot again in the Denman Chase at Newbury in February.

The switch to the French style of hurdles has certainly worked the oracle for the star turn at Murphy’s base at Southfields Stables on Newmarket’s Hamilton Road.

Regular rider Jack Quinlan said: “Kalashnikov did it well at Auteuil last time and it makes sense to have another go. He’s been supplemented into a Listed event at Compiegne on Tuesday over a similar trip to last time and worth €40,000 [to the winner].”

Amy Murphy: trainer of Kalashnikov Credit: Edward Whitaker

He added of the 2018 Betfair Hurdle winner and Supreme Novices’ Hurdle runner-up: “Kalashnikov has come out of his last win in great shape and the plan after Tuesday I believe is another hurdle on the undercard of the Grand Steeple-Chase De Paris meeting at Auteuil next month."

Kalashnikov's rivals in Tuesday's 2m3f will include the Sophie Leech-trained Alnadam and Hooligan, who was formerly trained by Tom George but is now based in France under the care of Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm.

Kalashnikov is the latest horse to shine in France for Murphy. The dual-purpose trainer enjoyed a lucrative time last year when operating a satellite yard in Chantilly, picking up £140,000 in prize-money over a six-month spell.

Read more . . .

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.