Ghostwriter and Diego Velazquez among 21 colts who remain in contention for Sunday's French Derby

Ghostwriter and Diego Velazquez , who finished fourth in the 2,000 Guineas and Poule d'Essai des Poulains respectively, are among 21 colts left in Sunday's Qatar Prix du Jockey Club after the first forfeit stage.

Diego Velazquez was also confirmed on Monday for Saturday's Betfred Derby but Aidan O'Brien – who also has Cambridge in the Jockey Club – appears to be leaning towards Chantilly for last season's KPMG Champion Juvenile Stakes winner, based on comments surrounding the likely make-up of his team for Epsom .

God's Window also holds both entries for John and Thady Gosden, while Arabic Legend (Karl Burke) and Sunway (David Menuisier) have stood their ground in the French Derby too.

Metropolitan and Alcantor – first and third in the Poulains – remain in contention, although the Longchamp winner has the option of waiting for the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Speaking on the JDG Radio podcast, owner-breeder Edouard de Rothschild said of Alcantor: "He has done well since the Poule. Looking at both his family and the fact that he is by New Bay give cause for optimism that he will stay. In this specific instance he is a horse that can be quite free, but we're hopeful. Mickael Barzalona will ride."

Alcantor could be joined by impressive Longchamp winner Sosie and Prix de Guiche runner-up First Look in a three-strong challenge for Andre Fabre, while Jean-Claude Rouget has three remaining entries headed by Arrow Eagle , a half-brother to last year's Jockey Club hero Ace Impact.

With showers in the forecast through until at least Thursday, France Galop officials do not plan on watering at Chantilly this week.

Prix du Jockey Club, Chantilly, Sunday

Coral: 5 Diego Velazquez, 6 Fast Tracker, 8 Look De Vega, Metropolitan, 10 Borna, Ghostwriter, 12 Ramadan, Sosie, Sunway, 16 Alcantor, Arrow Eagle, First Look, 20 bar

