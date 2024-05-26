Owner-breeder hails 'dream' result as Mqse De Sevigne leaves it late to land Prix d'Ispahan and tee up Arc bid

Mqse De Sevigne confirmed herself among the best older horses in Europe after snatching the spoils desperately late under another ice-cool ride from Alexis Pouchin , who has ridden the winner of three of the first four Group 1s run in France this season.

In running down Horizon Dore, Mqse De Sevigne added a third top-level success to her own laurels and a first in mixed company.

Trainer Andre Fabre had earmarked an autumn geared towards the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe for Edouard de Rothschild's daughter of Siyouni, a plan her owner-breeder was only too happy to endorse.

"It's a dream, above all with a filly that I bred and from a mare that my father had," said Rothschild. "She'll be prepared for the Arc in October so we won't run her again until Deauville in August."

Mqse De Sevigne had given the appearance of only just staying a mile and a quarter last season and had demonstrated the speed to win over a mile at Deauville. But Rothschild believes there is every chance can shine back up in trip in Europe's biggest race, for which she is now 25-1 (from 33) with Paddy Power and Betfair.

"I think what's really helped is that this is a family which improves with age, and they stay further with time," said Rothschild.

"Her brother [Meandre] won three Group 1s over a mile and a half and so we'll give her one try at it for her last race in the Arc. There she showed she can really accelerate because they didn't go that fast and she really picked up. Alexis is a wonderful jockey, while the trainer is classic!"

Rothschild added: "You have to try. She's five years old, she's won the Prix Rothschild over 1,600 metres and the Prix Jean Romanet over 2,000 metres. There's nothing left to try. She could run in both again, but in any case she'll go to Deauville to prepare for the Arc."

A furlong out there remained many chances after Haya Zark had led the field at only a moderate pace, and Cristian Demuro came from last turning in with a powerful challenge up the centre, leading deep inside the final 100 metres but beaten a short head on the line.

"It's always hard when you're beaten by such small margins, but he showed his true self today," said Pauline Chehboub, representing Horizon Dore 's co-owners Gousserie Racing. "We'll see how he comes out of it, but his options are the Prince of Wales's and the Eclipse, and hopefully he'll get a proper pace to run at in Britain."

Haya Zark rallied to be third and was another who ran a fine Arc trial, while Dolayli showed he is worth his place at the highest level in finishing a close-up fourth.

Blue Rose Cen was the only runner among the eight to be making her seasonal reappearance and she looked set to play a major role in the finish. But, while Mqse De Sevigne and Horizon Dore peeled out to the middle of the track in search of room, Aurelien Lemaitre was forced to sit and suffer.

"She had no luck in the straight," said trainer Maurizio Guarnieri. "She had no opening and was just stuck behind a wall of four horses. There was no chance for her to go and pick them up after that.

"She's a super filly, a champion, and she's run really well for her comeback against the colts and geldings. With more luck she could have been second."

