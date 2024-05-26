'We're dreaming of the Arc' - Melbourne Cup could be on hold for Sevenna's Knight after Group 2 win

Sevenna's Knight continued his climb up the staying ranks when following up his win in the Prix de Barbeville with success in the Group 2 Prix Vicomtesse Vigier for Andre Fabre and Mickael Barzalona.

Bred and initially owned by Gestut Ammerland, Sevenna's Knight was purchased last year by Australian syndicate OTI as a Melbourne Cup prospect. However, thoughts of that race will be put on hold for now after the son of Camelot earned himself a crack at the Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud over a mile and a half.

"We're dreaming of the Arc, it's a game of dreams," said OTI principal Terry Henderson. "If he runs well in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, and then if you got a wet track and there was a situation where there was no great three-year-old coming through, we'd certainly be giving the Arc some consideration.

"Especially on what we saw today, with Double Major putting a lot of pressure on from the 800 [metre mark], Sevenna's Knight was still able to sprint off that, so it's a very encouraging sign that he's going to come back in trip and do well."

The improving Sevenna's Knight will be aimed at the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud back down at a mile and a half Credit: Racing Post/Burton

The ground at Longchamp had dried out to no worse than good to soft, but Henderson feels some cut would be important to Sevenna's Knight against crack opposition at a mile and a half.

"He doesn't need deep ground and in Dubai he ran well on a faster surface, but I think in an Arc it would give him a bit of an edge," said Henderson. "Andre is such a master of making the right decision. I would think that's the first option, but if we don't run well at Saint-Cloud and coming back in distance doesn't work, we'll give Melbourne a thought.

"I think the trip to Dubai always helps these horses mentally – that's been a real plus. Even though we went there not really as a winning chance. I think that was good preparation for what's happening with this horse now."

Owner Anja Wilde (long orange scarf) and Exxtra after winning the G3 Prix du Palais-Royal Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Rain arrives for Exxtra

A downpour just as the horses entered the parade ring for the Group 3 Prix du Palais-Royal may not have had a chance to affect the going, but joint-trainer Carlos Lerner was certainly cheered to see the arrival of rain for Exxtra, who ran out a ready winner by a length and a half from Breizh Sky under man-of-the-moment Alexis Pouchin.

"She spent the winter at Haras du Cadran with my good friend Pierre Talvard, and finished very well to be second on her return to action when not at 100 per cent," said Lerner. "She goes on any ground but I was delighted to see the rain because she finds extra when it gets soft.

"She has grown up a lot and her long-term target is the Prix de la Foret back over this course and distance, but seeing how well she's done that she'll be prepared for the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville in August."

