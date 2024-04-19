Champion Australian racehorse and decorated sire Lonhro dies age 25

Lonhro , one of Australia's greatest horses, has died aged 25.

Trained by John Hawkes for the Woodlands Racing Syndicate, Lonhro captured the hearts of the nation with his stunning looks and outstanding ability, which saw him win 11 Group 1s and engage in some memorable battles in the early 2000s.

Known as 'the black flash', Lonhro's finest hour came in the 2004 Australian Cup when he was repeatedly denied racing room but still managed to defeat Delzao by a head with a startling late surge. His lifetime earnings reached AUS$5,790,510 (£2,987,990).

In an exceptional career against a golden age of Australian talent, he also won the Orr Stakes, Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Chipping Norton, as well as the Caulfield Stakes and George Ryder twice.

Lonhro was also a hugely decorated sire for Godolphin upon his retirement, producing the likes of Pierro, Gronkowski and, more familiar to British racegoers, the 2017 July Stakes winner Cardsharp.

Godolphin Australia corporate director Ross Cole said: "Lonhro had a huge and well-earned following and he earnt the admiration and respect of everyone within our Godolphin teams over his years as a Darley stallion and in his retirement. We were honoured to have him as part of our operation."

Lonhro's regular rider Darren Beadman also paid tribute while acknowledging the horse's enduring popularity.

He said: "People still approach me in 2024 to discuss the Australian Cup. It's a testament to how he captured so many people's imagination, which speaks volumes about his career. It's a very sad day. It was a shock when Ross rang and told me. It brought a tear to my eye."

Lonhro was crowned Australian Racehorse of the Year in 2004 and was inducted into the nation's Hall of Fame in 2014.

