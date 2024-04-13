'It's been a tough time for his family' - Andrea Atzeni dedicates emotional Sydney Cup success to Stefano Cherchi

Andrea Atzeni paid an emotional tribute to his late friend and fellow jockey Stefano Cherchi after he steered Circle Of Fire to success in the Group 1 Sydney Cup at Randwick.

Cherchi was placed in intensive care with a serious head injury after his mount fell during a race at Canberra on March 20, but died earlier this month as a result of the injury.

Atzeni formed a strong friendship with Cherchi, who rode more than 100 winners in Britain before riding in Australia during the winter, and was grateful to see his family on the racetrack for the first time since he died.

Atzeni said: "It's definitely for Stefano. It's been a tough time for his family, and it's amazing to see them here. It must be very tough for them to be here, and they're here because I came. It wouldn’t have been an easy decision for them to come racing today.

"It shows how tough they are. Unfortunately, Stefano left us doing what he wanted to do and what he loved doing.

"We spent a lot of time together at Newmarket and I kept in touch with him closely when he moved to Australia. I thought it was a great idea for him to come here and try his luck."

Atzeni, who is now based in Hong Kong, has ridden Group 1 winners in eight countries after success onboard the Ciaron Maher-trained four-year-old.

"It’s fitting as Andrea was such good mates with Stefano," said Maher. "Well done to Will Bourne with the horse and sourcing it, phenomenal."

The victory for the former Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt was his second in seven days as he finished two lengths clear of Athabascan in second. Serpentine, the 2020 Derby winner with Aidan O'Brien, finished fourth.

