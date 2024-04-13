Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race26 MINS
11:30 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race26 MINS
11:30 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
06:15 Randwick

'It's been a tough time for his family' - Andrea Atzeni dedicates emotional Sydney Cup success to Stefano Cherchi

Jockey Andrea Atzeni
Andrea Atzeni: won the Sydney Cup aboard Circle Of FireCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play16 ran
06:15 Randwick2m Flat, Grade 1 Handicap
Distance: 2mClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    12Circle Of Fire
    fav9/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10Athabascan
    5/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Kalapour
    11/1
  • 4th
    Silk
    8Serpentine
    12/1

Andrea Atzeni paid an emotional tribute to his late friend and fellow jockey Stefano Cherchi after he steered Circle Of Fire to success in the Group 1 Sydney Cup at Randwick.

Cherchi was placed in intensive care with a serious head injury after his mount fell during a race at Canberra on March 20, but died earlier this month as a result of the injury.

Atzeni formed a strong friendship with Cherchi, who rode more than 100 winners in Britain before riding in Australia during the winter, and was grateful to see his family on the racetrack for the first time since he died.

Atzeni said: "It's definitely for Stefano. It's been a tough time for his family, and it's amazing to see them here. It must be very tough for them to be here, and they're here because I came. It wouldn’t have been an easy decision for them to come racing today.

"It shows how tough they are. Unfortunately, Stefano left us doing what he wanted to do and what he loved doing.

"We spent a lot of time together at Newmarket and I kept in touch with him closely when he moved to Australia. I thought it was a great idea for him to come here and try his luck."

Atzeni, who is now based in Hong Kong, has ridden Group 1 winners in eight countries after success onboard the Ciaron Maher-trained four-year-old.

"It’s fitting as Andrea was such good mates with Stefano," said Maher. "Well done to Will Bourne with the horse and sourcing it, phenomenal."

The victory for the former Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt was his second in seven days as he finished two lengths clear of Athabascan in second. Serpentine, the 2020 Derby winner with Aidan O'Brien, finished fourth.

Read these next:

'You're never prepared for it to happen to people you know and love' - Cieren Fallon back riding after death of close friend Stefano Cherchi 

'He was a lovely lad with a lovely personality' - Newmarket racing community reacts to death of Stefano Cherchi 

‘It's just heartbreaking’ - racing in mourning following death of jockey Stefano Cherchi at the age of 23

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Racing.com

Published on 13 April 2024inReports

Last updated 09:16, 13 April 2024

iconCopy
06:15 RandwickPlay
Schweppes Sydney Cup (Group 1 Handicap) (3yo+) (Turf)16 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    12Circle Of Fire
    fav9/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10Athabascan
    5/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Kalapour
    11/1
  • 4th
    Silk
    8Serpentine
    12/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers