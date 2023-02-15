2023 Ascot Chase: assessing the key contenders for Saturday's Grade 1 showdown

The Ascot Chase ( ) promises to be a thriller, with seven top-class horses going to post for the Grade 1 contest. Here, we go through the form of the leading contenders and produce an early verdict on who will come out on top.

Recent form: 11-521

Strengths: Without Allaho in the intermediate chasing ranks, this eight-year-old would have been king of the division. A four-time Grade 1 winner, he justified favouritism 12 months ago to win this race from Two For Gold.

He was no match for Galopin Des Champs on his return in the John Durkan but produced a Racing Post Rating of 166 when fortunately winning a Grade 2 at Thurles in January. Consistent and tough, there is not much to dislike about his chance.

Weaknesses: He was not at his best to win the most recent running of this race and he would be a shade vulnerable if it was to turn into a real test, with stamina over this 2m5f trip is not his biggest asset.

Odds: 5-4

Recent form: /11P-3

Strengths: It is D-day in the career of Nicky Henderson's nine-year-old and he is the highest-rated in this line-up by 10lb. Winner of the 2021 Arkle and the 2022 Clarence House Chase at this venue, he is a world-beater on his day and remains lightly raced over fences for his age.

Shishkin: the 2021 Arkle winner bids to get his career back on track Credit: Edward Whitaker

Weaknesses: He has been well below his best in his two most recent starts, latterly when beaten a long way at Sandown in the Tingle Creek by Edwardstone. That came after he was pulled up when favourite for the Champion Chase last March. His stamina is not proven for this trip either, with 2m3½f (over hurdles three years ago) being the furthest he has gone in his career.

Odds: 9-4

Recent form: 1P-111

Strengths: He has blossomed into a top-class chaser this season, winning three races on the trot, including a pair of Grade 2s. He posted a career-best RPR of 168 when running away with the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton in January, showcasing his strong-travelling and bold-jumping nature.

Weaknesses: This is by far his stiffest test of the season and his record in Grade 1 races is poor, finishing a 27-length third to L'Homme Presse in last year's Scilly Isles and pulled-up in the Manifesto at Aintree.

Odds: 5-2

Recent form: -5U226

Strengths: Rather unlucky in his novice campaign, he deserved his Grade 1 success at Aintree in April last year. He was not beaten far by Pic D'Orhy at Huntingdon in December and there were excuses for his King George defeat in December, when finishing 41 lengths behind Bravemansgame in sixth.

Weaknesses: He is often let down by his jumping and from ten chasing starts, he has unseated on three occasions. His record in Grade 1s also reads 156 and a reversal with Pic D'Orhy is very unlikely.

Odds: 8-1

Recent form: /613-3

Strengths: Ascot has been a very happy hunting ground for Kim Bailey's reliable 11-year-old, with form figures of 23113 at the course. That includes a win in the 2021 Clarence House, where he defeated Politologue by seven lengths at 14-1, and he was a Grade 2 winner at Huntingdon in December 2021.

First Flow: won the 2021 Clarence House at Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

Weaknesses: Two runs since that Huntingdon success have been below the standard needed to compete here, including a 19-length defeat to Shishkin and a seven-and-a-half length third to Pic D'Orhy on return from 316 days off the track. Age may be catching up.

Odds: 16-1

Recent form: 42-431

Strengths: Arrives in good form having won with plenty to spare at Musselburgh on New Year's Day, landing a Class 2 handicap carrying top weight of 12st. That form took a major boost when runner-up Cooper's Cross landed the Sky Bet Chase on his next start.

Weaknesses: The lowest rated of the seven, he suffered an 11-and-a-half length defeat to Pic D'Orhy at Kempton last year. Defeats in Listed and Graduation company this year suggest he will fall short.

Odds: 40-1

Recent form: 39-2P4

Strengths: Smart performer on his day, winning the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle in November 2021 and finishing second to Gold Cup contender Sounds Russian at Kelso on return this season.

Weaknesses: All his form has come at trips further than this and a peak RPR of 158 this season is nowhere near enough to be winning this sort of race. He has been beaten 37 and 61 lengths in two attempts at Grade 1 level and this is almost certainly a bridge too far.

Odds: 50-1

