'I don’t cry as much as I used to but this one’s pretty special' - Chris Waller enjoys first Australian Derby success

Chris Waller ticked off another landmark success when training his first Australian Derby winner at Randwick on Saturday.

Waller’s Riff Rockett followed up last month’s Rosehill Guineas win to secure back-to-back Group 1 victories and end the trainer’s wait for a winner in the three-year-old event.

Riff Rockett landed Flemington’s Victoria Derby in November and emulated the likes of Dulcify, Mahogany and Hitotsu when completing the Derby double under James McDonald.

The winning rider had to weave the 6-5 favourite through the field as outsider Glad You Think So kicked for home, but Riff Rocket emerged as a real threat around the furlong pole.

Joseph Pride’s Ceolwulf stormed home out wide, but even on soft ground, at what McDonald said was the upper limit of his distance range, Riff Rocket was able to stick his neck out and hold on to claim his fourth Group 1 win on just his eleventh start.

“It’s definitely not his trip, that’s for sure, he was out on his feet, but he’s tough,” McDonald said.

“He doesn’t know how to run a bad race, he wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s solid as a rock this horse and you’d love him at war with you.”

“I was [worried] around 300m out because he didn’t spend a penny getting there but I could feel he was out on his feet because the distance range is as far as he wants. But his will to win, tenacity and finding the line is incredible.”

Waller was emotional post-race after claiming an elusive honour for some of his most loyal supporters. “It’s pretty special, simple as that, and these guys [owner Debbie Kepitis and the Ingham family] were here before I had the first Group 1 winner so it’s fitting,” he said.

“I don’t cry as much as I used to but this one’s pretty special. He’s done a great job, he’s an amazing horse, he puts himself into the race at the right time.

“It was an amazing ride from James. He didn’t panic about being back there. It was a truly run Derby and we had that question mark over his staying ability, but how dare we?”

Read this next:

Champion Stakes runner-up Via Sistina makes instant impact with Group 1 success on Australian debut

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.