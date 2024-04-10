Racehorse causes shock for late-night travellers after being found loose on railway platform

You often see strange things late at night but travellers at Warwick Farm train station in Australia had a loose horse for company last Friday.

The unnamed racehorse found themselves queuing for their own transport home after being one of four horses to be let loose from one of Annabel Neasham's stables late in the evening.

An unknown person broke into Neasham's premises and released four horses and, while three of them elected to stay close to home, another strayed further afield and eventually was found waiting to board a train.

Racing NSW chief steward Steve Railton told Racenet: "We've spoken to Annabel Neasham and she explained to us that on Friday evening an unknown person gained access to one of her stable blocks. Four horses were released by the individual – three registered racehorses and a stable pony.

"Three of those horses remained nearby to the stable, while the horse depicted in video released on social media platforms went in a different direction.

"Neasham and her staff caught the horse in the car park of the train station, and she's advised stewards she wasn't aware until she saw the footage that the horse had walked on to the platform."

Neasham, who was born in England, has enjoyed a rapid rise up the training ranks since moving to Australia in 2016, including with the multiple Group 1 winner Zaaki.

