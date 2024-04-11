Ten-time Group 1 winner Imperatriz retired with breeding career on horizon this year

The ten-time Group 1 winner Imperatriz has been retired in preparation to begin life as a broodmare later this year.

It was decided the highly valuable mare’s future lay in breeding following her half-length defeat when fourth in Saturday’s T J Smith Stakes at Randwick .

Imperatiz won 19 of her 27 starts and accrued just under A$7 million (£3.64m/€4.25m) in prize-money, including a six-race winning spree last year featuring five Group 1s in a row.

“Imperatriz has been a magnificent mare, I loved her from the time I set eyes on her at the Magic Millions sale. What she has done since has firmly established her as one of the very best mares Australasia has seen in recent times,” said David Ellis, principal for owners Te Akau Racing

“From a filly that was the last to sell as a yearling, she became a champion racehorse and when I saw her win her second Group 1 William Reid at Moonee Valley last month, we couldn’t believe the crowd’s adulation for her. The Valley was a sea of tangerine.

“Her tenacity, courage and sheer determination, combined with the sweetest nature you could imagine, has certainly won the hearts of fans worldwide. The joy she has brought to her owners is indescribable.”

Ellis said a vet inspection after the Mark Walker-trained Imperatriz returned home to New Zealand led to them making the call to retire her.

“Te Akau always puts the wellbeing of our horses first," said Ellis. "The indications are that another high-level racing preparation would not be in her best interests, so while sad, the decision is very straightforward. Her welfare is our top priority, and she will retire a happy and sound horse."

