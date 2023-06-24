'Luckily they were nimble' - three groundstaff narrowly avoid runners in dramatic Caulfield race

Three groundstaff had to scramble to safety at Caulfield racecourse in Melbourne on Saturday when oblivious to the onrushing runners in the 5½f handicap.

Riders shouted warnings as they made their way around the bend, with the three groundstaff in orange fluorescent jackets averting danger just in time. One even rolled under the rail.

Jockey Beau Mertens was sharing the lead aboard Starlight Scope when the groundstaff came into view at around the three-furlong marker, with some of the ten runners edging away slightly from the inside rail.

Mertens said: “It was bizarre. I looked ahead and there were three of them filling in divots on the main track.

“I was leading and I thought they would spot us or hear us but I had to give them a good yell and they finally heard us. Luckily they were nimble and were able to roll under the fence. It was a close call.”

Caulfield track manager Jason Kerr said the incident happened due to human error, with the groundstaff under the impression the race had already been run.

Kerr said: "Somewhere along the way there was a breakdown in communications. They walked out on the track and didn’t look up.

“There will be a full review of the incident. We will put in a plan to make sure it doesn’t happen again."

The race was named the Michael Walker Farewell Handicap, with the Group 1-winning rider, who finished second aboard the Charlie Fellowes-trained Prince Of Arran in the 2019 Melbourne Cup, retiring in February due to the effects of a brain injury sustained in a fall at Pakenham last year.

How it happened

Three groundstaff at Caulfield dive under the rail to avoid the runners in the seventh race Credit: racing.com

The runners edge off the inside line as the final member of groundstaff makes it under the rail Credit: racing.com

The groundstaff avert danger, with one rolling to safety Credit: racing.com

Read more . . .

'Frankie Dettori will have a lot of doubts in his head about retirement' - AP McCoy

'It's great he can go out carrying the belts, not on the canvas' - Gosden heaps praise on Dettori

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.