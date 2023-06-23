'Frankie Dettori will have a lot of doubts in his head about retirement' - AP McCoy

Sir Anthony McCoy believes Frankie Dettori will be having “a lot of doubt in his head about retirement” after Porta Fortuna provided the jockey with a third win at Royal Ascot this week.

Dettori, 52, announced at the end of 2022 that this season would be his last in the saddle, with the jockey set to take his final rides in Britain on October 21 before flying out to ride in the Breeders’ Cup to conclude his career.

However, Dettori has had a vintage year so far with success aboard Lord North in the Dubai Turf, Chaldean in the 2,000 Guineas and a Group 1 double at Epsom with Emily Upjohn in the Coronation Cup and Soul Sister in the Oaks.

In contrast to the challenges he faced at the meeting last year when suffering high-profile defeats on Lord North, Stradivarius, Saga and Reach For The Moon, Dettori has lit up Royal Ascot this year with three victories - Gregory in the Queen's Vase, Porta Fortuna in the Albany Stakes and, biggest of all, Courage Mon Ami in the Gold Cup for Sheikh Tamin's Wathnan Racing.

Porta Fortuna's win on Friday provided Dettori with his 80th win at Royal Ascot, a landmark he had publicly stated his desire to achieve this week, and the jockey was in exuberant mood after the race.

Frankie Dettori celebrates with the Gold Cup after Courage Mon Ami's win Credit: Tom Dulat

The reaction prompted the question of what it would mean for Dettori to finish the week as top jockey at his final royal meeting, with 20-time champion jumps jockey McCoy – who retired after winning the last of his titles in 2015 – saying other thoughts were likely to be dominating Dettori's mind.

“That would be the dream, wouldn’t it [to finish as leading rider at Royal Ascot]?,” McCoy said, speaking on ITV Racing. “I think when he was coming here at the start of the week he’d have just wanted to come and make sure he had a winner – everything else would’ve been a bonus.

“As we all know, he’s a confidence person and he loves it when he has a winner and he hasn’t half grown.

“Since he’s had that first winner he’s riding out of his skin and there’ll be a lot of doubts in his head about retirement this evening and the next few days, won’t there. The enjoyment – nothing can replace the buzz of this, the biggest stage.”

