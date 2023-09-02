'It's been amazing journey, he's a champion' - top Australian sprinter and brilliant King's Stand hero Nature Strip retired

Trainer Chris Waller paid tribute to star Australian sprinter and Royal Ascot winner Nature Strip after the nine-year-old was retired following a below-par run in the Group 3 Concorde Stakes at Randwick.

He claimed nine Group 1 wins during a five-year career alongside success in one of the world's richest turf races when landing the Everest in 2021 under James McDonald, who partnered the sprinter in 12 of his victories.

Nature Strip raced exclusively in Australia except for a single trip to Britain in 2022 for Royal Ascot, where he posted his best victory according to Racing Post Ratings, when storming clear to land the King's Stand Stakes.

The four and a half-length victory saw him record an RPR of 129 and proved to be the last Group 1 win of his career, with a subsequent victory at Group 2 level in Randwick his final success in September.

"I'm announcing his retirement on behalf of the owners," an emotional Waller told Racing.com following Nature Strip's sixth-placed finish behind Remarque .

"He's just been an amazing horse, everything he's done he's just done to the best of his ability, even today.

"He wasn't the same horse in the race today. He jumped well, travelled nicely and looked to come up the rise well, but that same spark or acceleration wasn't there.

"It's so fitting we announce it as soon as the decision's been made. I guess you could ask why did we bring him this extra preparation? Well, the simple fact is he's a sound horse, he's a happy horse, and that's how he'll retire.

"Thank you to everyone, it's been an amazing journey, and I can't thank you enough. He's a champion."

Nature Strip amassed over £11 million in prize-money and part-owner Rod Lyons was also on course to witness his runner's final race.

"It's wonderful to have had a horse like him," Lyons said. "We wish he could've won today and gone on, but he's been a wonderful racehorse who's taken us to magnificent heights. Who would have ever dreamt we'd get a horse like him?"

Melbourne bound

Waller enjoyed better fortune at Caulfield when Soulcombe produced a dazzling run through traffic to claim victory in the Listed Heatherlie Handicap to leap into contention for the Melbourne Cup.

Formally trained by William Haggas, the four-year-old landed the Melrose at York last year before joining Waller's yard three months later. His victory on Saturday promoted him to a general 10-1 second favourite behind Vauban for Australia's showpiece event on November 2.

Soulcombe: now a general 10-1 price for November's Melbourne Cup Credit: Morgan Hancock, Racing Photos

"It was a shock to be honest," Waller's racing manager Charlie Duckworth said. "It was a massive return. It's pretty much a mile short of his best, but he showed a terrific turn of foot.

"We thought it wouldn't be until he got over longer trips that he would show that sort of form, so we're thrilled."

Waller was only half a length off completing a dream double at the track after Princess Grace was denied victory in the Group 1 Stow Storage Memsie Stakes by Mr Brightside , who notched his third victory at the top level under Craig Williams.

The win marked a first Group 1 success for trainer Will Hayes after joining his brothers Ben and JD on the licence this year.

