Jacques le Marois third Light Infantry set for one more run in Europe before Australia return

Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois third Light Infantry will have one more run in Europe before heading off for another Australian adventure.

After finishing second in the race last year, Light Infantry performed well again at Deauville and would have finished closer to the front two, Inspiral and Big Rock, had he not been short of room and forced to switch in the closing stages.

Twelve months ago, the Fast Company colt went to Australia after the Jacques le Marois, but this time the plan is to have another run for Newmarket trainer David Simcock.

"He's going to be a very exciting horse in Australia and he'll actually have one more run before and then go into quarantine in the second week of September," said Simcock.

"We waited from this race to Australia last year and it was too long. He will probably take in the Group 3 back here in two weeks' time [Prix Quincey]. The Moulin could be an option."

Should Light Infantry be kept in Group 1 company in the Prix du Moulin, he will likely renew rivalry with Big Rock as the Longchamp race on September 3 was identified as the Jacques le Marois runner-up's next target by trainer Christopher Head.

Light Infantry, who will again move to the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace stable in Australia, is rated a leading contender for the Cox Plate in October. On his previous trip to the country, he finished sixth in the valuable Golden Eagle at Rosehill.

Although still searching for Group 1 success, he was gallant in defeat again at Deauville after a string of near-misses at the highest level.

"He's consistent, he's tough and he turns up every time," said Simcock. "He actually appreciated the bit of juice in the ground. I thought it looked like a deeper race than last year. We were delighted.

"Going a good, even pace, which they did in this race last year, is definitely a help and he's becoming more adaptable."

Triple Time, who beat Inspiral and Light Infantry in the Queen Anne on his previous start, was rated the main threat to favourite Big Rock in the betting, but could finish only fifth after finding no extra inside the final furlong under Neil Callan.

Trainer Kevin Ryan said: "He just got stuck in the ground as it was very sticky. He's a really good fluent-moving horse and Neil said he was okay when he was on the bridle but when he asked him to go, he just couldn't get out of the ground.

"I've got a couple of things in mind for him, but I'll have to speak to Sheikh Mohammed Obaid [owner] first."

Ryan's other runner Hi Royal beat two rivals home in ninth under William Buick.

"It was the same thing as William said Hi Royal travelled well but didn't like the ground. We'll probably give him a break now and bring him back for something a bit easier."

