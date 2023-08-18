Chris Waller secures 150th Group 1 in fitting circumstances as Fangirl takes Winx Stakes

Chris Waller secured his 150th Group 1 in a race named in honour of his legendary racemare Winx, as Fangirl struck at Randwick under James McDonald.

Fangirl had been placed behind the now retired Anamoe in her first three starts in 2023 and was last seen finishing seventh in the Doncaster Mile at Randwick in April.

Fangirl was returning to the scene of that Group 1 handicap and, freshened up by a 140-day break, scored by a neck from her stablemate Princess Grace.

“She dug deep today, she deserved that,” McDonald told Sky Racing Australia. “Now the big boy [Anamoe] is out the way, it’s her time. She’s such a high-class mare and she’s been working extremely well. She’s been racing against the best horses for a very long time and she deserved it.”

Fangirl has now provided two of Waller’s 150 top-level triumphs, having taken last year’s Vinery Stud Stakes at Newcastle.

Waller’s landmark 100th Group 1 winner also came at Randwick when Winx, who won this race three years running from 2016, bowed out in style with victory in the 2019 Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

“Fangirl’s got her day in the sun again,” said Waller. “It was a fitting result – 150 Group 1s in this race.”

On Winx, who is responsible for a sixth of Waller’s Group 1 successes courtesy of a world-record 25 wins at the top level, the trainer said: “She changed my life. She took us to a level we weren’t used to. It just took over our lives.

“We’ve got an amazing team who just keep producing good horses, you never forget them. To win 150, I thank my team.”

While Waller enjoyed a one-two with Fangirl and Princess Grace, the third-placed effort of 19-5 favourite Zaaki was noticeable as it marked the return of Jamie Kah. The jockey suffered bleeding on the brain and was left with a long-lasting concussion after a fall at Flemington in March.

Kah returned to riding trackwork in June and came through trials last week to be able to partner Annabel Neasham's market leader, who trailed Fangirl by half a length.

