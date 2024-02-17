'He's had an absolute brain fade' - high-profile jockey publicly slammed by trainer after odds-on favourite loses to 150-1 shot

A ride from Craig Williams , one of Australia's most decorated jockeys, was given a scathing review from his trainer and owner after he was defeated at odds-on by a 150-1 shot at Flemington.

Williams – who won the 2019 Melbourne Cup on Vow And Declare – was criticised for having an "absolute brain fade" by trainer Ciaron Maher after a half-length defeat to outsider Makram. His mount Jimmysstar went off 1.26 on the exchange and led throughout before being caught in the closing stages by the fast-finishing winner.

The runner-up was suffering his first defeat in seven starts, with his only other second-place finish coming on his debut in December 2022. Throughout his career he had been ridden from the rear or midfield before bursting clear late on and Williams' change of tactics came under scrutiny.

"Craig just had an absolute brain fade," Maher said. "I don't know why he did that. That was not the plan. It has never been discussed. It [the plan] was ride comfortable wherever he lands back in the field, like he does every start. [It's] a very, very poor ride, just stupid.

“I don't know why he would do that and that's all I can say. He's ridden the horse before."

Stewards at Flemington questioned Williams for his ride after Saturday's defeat and the rider reportedly said the horse got away quickly but was caught wide, so he opted to go forward.

John O'Neill, one of Jimmysstar's part-owners, said Williams apologised after the race and added: "The horse has never led in his life. Craig made a call and said they went a lot harder at the start than what he thought.

"He went forward and had the chance to go back and take a little breather in behind the pack and obviously he thought he was on a 1-5 shot and could just go across and lead.

"It was completely foreign territory for the horse, disappointing for the punters and the owners and I know Ciaron is pretty annoyed and frustrated."

Connections have high aspirations this season for Jimmysstar, who has a wildcard entry for the All-Star Mile and could also run in the prestigious Doncaster Handicap.

In September, Williams came under fire from a racing manager for a defeat on top-class sprinter Giga Kick with Rod Douglas claiming he wanted to "strangle him with his bare hands" in a controversial outburst on local radio. Williams lost the ride and Douglas was fined AU$1,500 following an investigation by the Racing Victoria stewards.

