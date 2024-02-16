Globetrotting money-spinner Dubai Honour ruled out of return visit to Sydney Autumn Carnival next month

Dubai Honour: completed a memorable Group 1 double last year Credit: Jeremy Ng / Getty Images

William Haggas has revealed his stable star Dubai Honour has had a setback and will miss a return trip to Australia next month.

The six-year-old was set for another crack at the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick, which he won in scintillating fashion last year.

He was the 7-2 favourite to follow up in the 1m2f contest on April 13 and was expected to head a strong party from Somerville Lodge at the Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival, where he also bagged the Group 1 Ranvet Stakes at Rosehill last March.

Haggas said: “We are disappointed to announce that Dubai Honour has had a setback and is unable to travel to Australia for the upcoming carnival in Sydney. It is particularly frustrating as we felt he was in the form of his life.

"We hope to be able to prepare him for another tilt at the QEII in Hong Kong on April 28 with a run beforehand, more than likely in Magnolia Stakes at Kempton on April 1.”

William Haggas: "It is particularly frustrating as we felt he was in the form of his life" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Haggas still plans to be represented at the carnival by Mujtaba and Post Impressionist, who entered quarantine in Newmarket on Friday before flying out next month.

The lightly raced Mujtaba was last seen chasing home Point Lonsdale in the Group 2 Huxley Stakes at Chester in May, while Post Impressionist won the Old Borough Cup at Haydock in September since after which he was sold.

Haggas added: “We will be represented by Mujtaba, who will be aimed at the Ranvet and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, although he does have the option of the Tancred Stakes. He is training well and due to enter quarantine today along with Post Impressionist, a useful stayer who will be aimed at the Manion Cup and the Sydney Cup. Once again Isabella Paul will be in charge.”

