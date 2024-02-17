Imperatriz cements her status as one of the world's best sprinters with ninth Group 1 win but Royal Ascot not on agenda

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

A power-packed finish from Imperatriz secured her position as one of the world's best sprinters with a ninth Group 1 victory in the Black Caviar Lightning Stakes at Flemington on Saturday.

There were doubts about the five-year-old following a disappointing trial this month on her first start since November, but she was strongly backed on the day and delivered an exemplary performance to maintain an 11-month unbeaten streak.

The Mark Walker-trained mare jumped sharply and eyeballed leader Private Eye, with the pair separated by no more than a neck for the vast majority of the race. In a sit-and-sprint finish, Imperatriz just had the measure of Everest-placed gelding, prevailing by a head on the line under Opie Bosson.

Walker said: “Good horses probably save their best for raceday. It was a lacklustre trial, it really was, but when we galloped her on Monday, we were really happy with her.

“She’s a gem, really, to do it in the spring and come back and win like that. It was a top ride by Opie. It was a really tactical affair, and he used his initiative."

Flemington: the scene of Imperatriz's latest Group 1 win

Her victory was an 18th from 24 starts but connections have already ruled out a trip to Royal Ascot in June for the New Zealand-based star.

Walker had previously identified a trip to Sydney as a possible next step, particularly the T.J. Smith Stakes, but the trainer said connections will assess her over the next week before confirming plans.

Bosson, who was having his first rides in Australia since 2023’s Champions Stakes Day, said Walker had told him pre-race not to worry about the much-discussed trial.

“There was a bit [of pressure] because of that trial, but Mark has been over here and said she’s 100 per cent and when he says that, he’s right,” Bosson said.

“To be honest, I was a little bit worried but when Mark knows one is on, it's on. She’s a raceday horse and she’s proven that. Like myself, I don’t really like going to the trials either.

“She was always travelling beautifully and just kept creeping up and creeping up, every time I gave her a little squeeze, she’d come underneath me. Once I went for her late, she found that kick that she always has. She's by far the best horse I've ridden.”

Read more . . .

'It's a dream come true' - Saffie Osborne becomes first female jockey to ride a winner at Meydan

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.