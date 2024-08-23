Unique jockey breeches on show

Ryan Moore and William Buick were signing autographs before racing Credit: Edward Whitaker

Nick Luck brought some comedy and seriousness to proceedings on Racing TV when speaking to William Buick and Ryan Moore about the Under Jockeys Orders initiative at York today.

Buick and Moore were among the riders positioned outside the weighing room before racing dishing out jockey-focused stickers – several of which ended up on Luck's back courtesy of the Godolphin rider – and signing autographs.

Joanna Mason gave a demonstration on an equiciser as part of the Under Jockeys Orders initiative Credit: Edward Whitaker

Moore said: "It's something different and it's a small thing to do. Nick Attenborough [PJA chair] had this idea and York has taken it on. The boys at the PJA are trying hard and hopefully we can co-operate with the rest of the sport to make some sort of difference.

"There's some bigger things that need to happen. We have three Group races on Saturday in the space of 70 minutes run over nine furlongs, a mile and seven furlongs, and the Celebration Mile is stuck in the middle of it at Goodwood and gets a bit lost.

"We want to find ways to make the sport better and more co-operation between the tracks, which the likes of Goodwood, York and Ascot are beginning to do, will help to structure things better and show racing to be more competitive on a day-to-day basis, which would be a big thing that would help."