Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:50 EpsomHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:50 EpsomHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
York Ebor festival

Who remains in contention for the Yorkshire Oaks on the second day of the Ebor festival next Thursday?

Bluestocking and Rossa Ryan winning the Gr.1 Pretty Polly Stakes from Emily Upjohn. The Curragh. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post 29.06.2024
Bluestocking (right) and Emily Upjohn (left) both remain in next week's Yorkshire OaksCredit: Patrick McCann

Bluestocking remains in contention for the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks (3.35) and could face nine rivals if she contests the Ebor festival's day two highlight.

The Ralph Beckett-trained four-year-old is also entered in the Juddmonte International Stakes a day earlier in a race sponsored by her owners.

Having made an impressive return at the Knavesmire in the Middleton Stakes in May, Bluestocking enjoyed a breakthrough win at the highest level in the Pretty Polly Stakes before finishing an admirable second in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes behind Goliath last month.

Should Bluestocking take up her Yorkshire Oaks option, she could clash again with narrow Pretty Polly runner-up Emily Upjohn. She bids to bounce back from disappointing in the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood and could be one of two runners for John and Thady Gosden, who also have fellow leading hope Queen Of The Pride.

Beckett could also be represented with Irish Oaks heroine You Got To Me, with the runner-up that day, Content, supplemented and set to run alongside Ribblesdale Stakes winner Port Fairy for trainer Aidan O'Brien.

The impressive Queen Mary Stakes victor Leovanni is set to take her chance in the Group 2 Lowther Stakes (1.50) as she bids to maintain her unbeaten record.

She could head a three-strong team for trainer Karl Burke, who also kept Miss Lamai and Unspoken Love in the race. O'Brien could be represented by Heavens Gate, while Duchess of Cambridge Stakes heroine Arabian Dusk is still entered, but has been declared for Sunday's Prix Morny at Deauville.

Yorkshire Oaks confirmations

Bluestocking Ralph Beckett
Content Aidan O'Brien
Emily Upjohn John and Thady Gosden
Lava Stream David O'Meara
Mistral Star Hughie Morrison
Port Fairy Aidan O'Brien
Queen Of The Pride John and Thady Gosden
Sea Theme William Haggas
Sumiha Dermot Weld
You Got To Me Ralph Beckett

Read more . . .

White Birch set to bypass Juddmonte International as connections eye alternative Group 1 target 

City Of Troy set to face quality field in Juddmonte International - but stablemate Los Angeles likely to head to Great Voltigeur 

Maljoom confirmed for Juddmonte and connections consider Bluestocking bid as rivals queue up to tackle City Of Troy 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Reporter

Published on inYork Ebor festival

Last updated

iconCopy
more inYork Ebor festival
more inYork Ebor festival