Progressive Durezza claims another Japanese St Leger for Christophe Lemaire and late sire Duramente

Durezza provided a Grade 1 victory for the much-missed stallion Duramente for the second weekend in a row when landing Sunday's Kikuka Sho (Japanese St Leger) at Kyoto.

The fourth favourite, who got the lead after a good break and held it until about the middle of the one mile and seven furlongs, was then passed and rounded the home turn in third position, before returning to the front at top of the home straight and showing great determination under Christophe Lemaire.

It was a one-two for owners Carrot Farm, with their Japanese Derby winner Tastiera following three and a half lengths behind. The favourite Sol Oriens, the Guineas hero and Derby runner-up, was a further length and a half back in third.

Durezza is out of the New Zealand Oaks-winning More Than Sacred and was bred by Northern Farm. He was striking for the fifth consecutive time from six career starts in what was his first challenge at Graded level.

Durezza was trying Graded level for the very first time as he powered away from a top field

Duramente was landing a second Kikuka Sho, following the 2021 victory by Titleholder, and it came a week after his outstanding daughter Liberty Island's Shuka Sho success.

Lemaire, taking the final Japanese Classic for the third time himself after 2016 with Satono Diamond and 2018 with Fierement, said: "It was the most outside stall so I wanted to ride quietly on the first lap, but he was energetic and made a flying start, so I decided it would be better to be the leader.

"At the final turn, his feeling was so good, so I was sure we could get a good result. He has improved a lot and against strong rivals we were able to win the Grade 1. It was long distance but I think he can get good results in the high-level Grade 1 races of a mile and a quarter and a mile and a half."

