'We should be starting on good to firm' - quick conditions expected for day one of York's Ebor festival

The opening day of York's Ebor festival is expected to start on quick ground, with conditions set to be dry and bright in the lead-up to the four-day meeting.

The Group 1 Juddmonte International headlines the card on Wednesday and officials will make a decision on whether to water the track before racing.

Anthea Leigh, clerk of the course, said on Tuesday afternoon: "We should be starting on good to firm and the forecast is dry, bright and breezy. The front of rain which passed over us on Monday evening didn't come to much as the wind was so strong and kept it moving.

"After midnight we irrigated with 2mm, which just replaced what we lost. There's a 60 per cent of catching some light rain this evening, but if that doesn't turn into anything much then we plan to irrigate again."

The forecast is for largely dry conditions during the Ebor festival.

Leigh added: "We could get some showers on Friday afternoon, which seems to be the most likely day when we catch some rain. We'll just have to monitor it on a daily basis to decide our watering plans."

Read these next:

'He’s ready for the next level' - star-studded group of challengers gather to take on City Of Troy in race of the season

Myth or legend? Juddmonte International favourite City Of Troy afforded star billing on an outstanding opening day at York

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.